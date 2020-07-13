Wire report

The Patriot League joined the Ivy League on Monday, punting on football and other fall sports because of the pandemic while holding out hope games can be made up.
The Patriot League said its 10 Division I schools will not compete in any fall sports, which include football, men's and women’s soccer, women's volleyball and field hockey. The council of presidents said the league will consider making up those seasons in the winter and spring if possible.
The conference is mostly comprised of private schools located in the Northeast that offer limited athletic scholarships. Pennsylvania rivals Lehigh and Lafayette have played 155 times, more than any two opponents in college football history.
Army and Navy are also Patriot League members, but not in football.
The Patriot League competes in Division I’s second tier of college football (FCS) like the Ivy League, which announced a similar decision last week. Unlike the Ivy League, the Patriot League participates in the FCS playoffs.
Meanwhile, at the top of college sports, Southeastern Conference athletic directors met in person in Birmingham, Alabama, to discuss how the SEC can have a football season as COVID-19 cases spike throughout much of the South.
No final decisions were expected to be announced, but the meeting comes just days after the Big Ten and Pac-12 said they would play conference-only schedules this fall in football and a number of other sports.
Hockey
Evason hired full-time: The Minnesota Wild made Dean Evason their full-time head coach on Monday, signing him to a two-year contract extension at the commencement of training camp for the restarted NHL season.
Evason's deal will expire after the 2021-22 season. He was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau was fired, and the Wild went 8-4 under him until the virus outbreak prompted the league to shut down.
Basketball
Phillips is chairman: Northwestern vice president Jim Phillips was chosen Monday to chair the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season, succeeding Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart.
Phillips, who is in his fourth year on the committee, will spend the upcoming season as vice chair.
The rest of the Division I Men's Basketball committee includes Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson; Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett; Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade; Bradley athletic director Chris Reynolds; Toledo athletic director Mike O'Brien; SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland; Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard; and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham.
The current chairman, Duke athletic director Kevin White, will rotate off the committee on Sept. 1.
NABC hires director: Craig Robinson has been a successful businessman with a range of financial institutions. He has led college basketball programs from the relatively small Ivy League to the powerful Pac-12. He even has spent time in the front office of NBA franchises, including the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.
Those varied experiences are what made him the ideal executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Robinson was hired Monday to replace the retiring Jim Haney, who has held the influential position within the industry for the past 29 years. The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama takes over at a crucial point as college hoops wrestles with ongoing corruption scandals and the prospects of a season spent dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Rondo breaks thumb: Rajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida.
The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks, the Lakers said Sunday night. Rondo will have surgery this week.
Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers, who signed him shortly after adding LeBron James to the roster in July 2018.
Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 48 appearances this season, including three starts.
