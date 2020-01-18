Wire report

TORONTO — Jonathan Toews had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Dominik Kubalik added two goals and an assist for Chicago (23-20-6), which improved to 11-5 in its last 16 games. Drake Caggiula had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad also scored.
All-Star forward Patrick Kane extended his point streak to nine games with an assist on Saad's goal. Kane has 999 career points heading into Sunday night's home game against Winnipeg.
NBA
Bulls 118, Cavs 116: Zach LaVine scored 21 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and Chicago rallied from 15 points down in the final period to defeat Cleveland.
Chicago, which trailed by as many as 19 points, held the Cavaliers to 14 points in the fourth period and forced 10 turnovers.
LaVine has scored at least 20 points in 10 straight games.
Kevin Love had 29 points and Collin Sexton added 26 as Cleveland dropped its fourth straight.
NFL
Beckham cleared: A misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed Saturday.
The warrant was issued Thursday as video posted on social media appeared to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome.
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the post-game celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
In a 27-second video available on Twitter, a security officer is seen standing over an LSU player sitting on a locker room bench. The officer appears to be searching around the bench and pointing to the floor. He can be heard talking about a “burn mark” just before Beckham approaches him from behind and appears to swat his backside.
“The security officer in the incident involving Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to drop the charge,” the department's public information office said in an email.
Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game.
Tennis
Barty claims title: Top-ranked Ash Barty has fine-tuned for the first tennis major of the season by winning her first title on home soil with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 24-ranked Dayana Yastremska in Saturday's Adelaide International final.
The French Open champion had reached finals in Australia before, finishing runner-up twice at the Sydney International after losses to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and Petra Kvitova last year.
She's now the first Australian woman to win a tour-level title at home since 2011.
Andrey Rublev became the first man in 16 years to win two titles in the first two weeks of the season when he beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 in Adelaide to follow up on his victory in Doha.
Air quality in question: As messages on video boards cautioned Australian Open spectators to "be aware we are expecting a reduction in air quality" Saturday, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal seemed satisfied that all will be fine at the year's first Grand Slam tournament despite recent days of smoke arriving from wildfires burning 100 or so miles away.
The haze hanging over Melbourne Park lately lightened as Monday's start of main-draw action approaches, but even if things worsen, the owners of a combined 39 major championships were among the players saying they're confident tennis officials will make sure conditions are safe before allowing competition.
Federer and Nadal both said they marched themselves down to the tournament referee's office to understand what was going on when local news reports were saying people should stay indoors, yet qualifying rounds were taking place outdoors at Melbourne Park.
On Tuesday, one player collapsed in a coughing fit; another sought medical attention for breathing problems.
Baseball
Bader says he’ll start: Harrison Bader is confident he'll be in center field for the St. Louis Cardinals when the season begins.
Bader was in St. Louis on Saturday taking part in the annual Cardinals Winter Warm-Up.
"I'm the starting center fielder," the 25-year-old Bader said. "It's my position. I'm going to take it. There's no sense in talking about it. I'm looking forward to showing up Day One guns blazing and ready to go."
While there is no question about his defensive ability and speed in center, it's his bat that gives some pause. Last season, Bader finished with a .205 batting average. He hit 12 home runs, drove in 39 runs and stole 11 bases.
Bobsled
Humphries adds to lead: Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. extended her lead atop the women’s bobsled World Cup standings Saturday, teaming with Sylvia Hoffman to pick up a bronze medal at this weekend’s stop at historic Innsbruck.
Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek of Germany won the race in 1 minute, 47.34 seconds. Laura Nolte and Erline Nolte of Germany were second in 1:47.53, barely holding off Humphries and Hoffman -- third in 1:47.56.
Humphries, who did not race last season and transferred to the U.S. team from her native Canada this past September, now has a 23-point lead over Germany’s Stephanie Schneider in the season standings. Schneider was fifth on Saturday.