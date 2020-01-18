Wire report

The French Open champion had reached finals in Australia before, finishing runner-up twice at the Sydney International after losses to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and Petra Kvitova last year.

She's now the first Australian woman to win a tour-level title at home since 2011.

Andrey Rublev became the first man in 16 years to win two titles in the first two weeks of the season when he beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 in Adelaide to follow up on his victory in Doha.

Air quality in question: As messages on video boards cautioned Australian Open spectators to "be aware we are expecting a reduction in air quality" Saturday, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal seemed satisfied that all will be fine at the year's first Grand Slam tournament despite recent days of smoke arriving from wildfires burning 100 or so miles away.

The haze hanging over Melbourne Park lately lightened as Monday's start of main-draw action approaches, but even if things worsen, the owners of a combined 39 major championships were among the players saying they're confident tennis officials will make sure conditions are safe before allowing competition.