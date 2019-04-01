CHICAGO — Kevin Hayes scored at 3:38 of overtime and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Monday night to snap a three-game slide and move into sole possession of first place in the Central Division.
Hayes cut to the net off the right side, got past Dylan Strome and tucked a shot past Corey Crawford. Winnipeg improved to 96 points, two ahead of St. Louis and Nashville atop the crowded division race.
Strome scored his second goal of the game with 2:20 left in the third period to tie it at 3. By earning a point, Chicago avoided being eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season — for now.
Strome, who also had an assist, beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck on the stick side from the slot after taking a centering pass from Jonathan Toews. Crawford was on the bench for an extra attacker.
NBA
Knicks 113, Bulls 105: Luke Kornet scored a career-high 24 points and the New York Knicks snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Kevin Knox added 19 points, Damyean Dotson had 18 and Emmanuel Mudiay scored 17 for New York.
Robin Lopez led the Bulls with a season-high 29 points. JaKarr Sampson scored 22 and fellow reserve Ryan Arcidiacono had 14.
Chicago has lost five straight.
With the score tied at 15, the Knicks ended the first quarter on a 22-4 run and led 37-19 after the period.
New York took its largest lead at 59-31 on Mitchell Robinson's free throws with 6:04 left in the second quarter.
NFL
Bears sign Lynch: The Chicago Bears are bringing back linebacker Aaron Lynch on a one-year contract.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Lynch made three starts and appeared in 13 games last season, his first in Chicago. He recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one interception.
Golf
Sutherland wins: Kevin Sutherland made his first birdie in two days, and it was all he needed to finally win for the second time on the PGA Tour Champions.
Sutherland, bothered overnight by a 2-foot putt that could have ended the sudden-death playoff, holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the seventh extra hole Monday morning to beat Scott Parel in the Rapiscan System Classic at Fallen Oak.
Sutherland didn't make a birdie in the final round Sunday when he closed with a 75. Parel made an 18-foot birdie on the last hole in regulation for a 69, forcing a playoff. Sutherland missed his 2-footer on the second extra hole, and Parel made a 12-foot par to stay alive on the fifth extra hole.
Wrestling
Nickal wins Hodge: Penn State's Bo Nickal has been named this year's winner of the Hodge Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top wrestler.
Wrestling publication WIN Magazine announced on Monday that Nickal had claimed the honor after winning his third NCAA title on March 23.
Boxing
Biting boxer banned: A British boxer has had his license suspended after being disqualified for biting during a heavyweight fight.
Kash Ali was accused by opponent David Price of biting him on multiple occasions in the non-title fight in Liverpool on Saturday before it was waved off in the fifth round by the referee. Price had a clear bite mark on his chest.
The British Boxing Board of Control says it has suspended Ali pending a hearing. Ali also has had his purse, estimated to be about 20,000 pounds ($26,000), withheld.
