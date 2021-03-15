Wire report

Blackhawks come up short again
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov scored a tiebreaking short-handed goal in the third period, and the Florida Panthers beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Monday night.
Barkov poked in a loose puck from right in front with 6:34 left. It was the Panthers' first short-handed goal this season.
Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots and won his sixth straight start. Down 3-1, the Panthers scored five unanswered goals to win their fourth straight game.
Patrick Kane, Philipp Kurashev and Brandon Hagel scored for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in five games.
DePaul fires basketball coach
CHICAGO — DePaul fired coach Dave Leitao on Monday six years into his second tenure in another effort to lift a once-proud program.
The Blue Demons went 5-14 overall in a season that started about a month late because of COVID-19 issues. They finished last in the Big East for the fifth straight year at 2-13.
Leitao, signed through the 2023-24 season, was 127-146 over nine years at DePaul. He is 212-241 in 15 seasons as a college head coach, with stops at Northeastern and Virginia.
Seavey wins fifth Iditarod
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Ever since Dallas Seavey became the youngest musher to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 2012, he’s been bombarded by questions on whether he would eventually get five race titles, the most ever by a musher.
Now Seavey, a 34-year-old considered by many to have the potential to become the race’s great champion, will have to start fending off questions about No. 6. Seavey on Monday collected his fifth Iditarod title, winning the pandemic-shortened race by more than three hours over second-place musher Aaron Burmeister.
He matched the record of five wins by Rick Swenson, known as the King of the Iditarod for picking up those titles from 1977-91.
Heavyweight title to be unified
LONDON — Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed on for two fights to unify the world heavyweight titles, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said on Monday.
With terms of the deal set on Saturday, Hearn's company, Matchroom, and Fury’s promoter, Top Rank, have 30 days to find a site and a date for the first fight in June or July.
Joshua's WBA, IBF and WBO belts, and Fury’s WBC title, will be on the line.
Marathon will include 20,000
BOSTON — The pandemic-delayed 2021 Boston Marathon will have space for 20,000 entrants, race organizers announced Monday.
The Boston Athletic Association said the smaller field was necessary to allow for social distancing during the Oct. 11 event — especially at the start and finish. More than 30,000 runners had signed up for the 2020 race, which was first postponed and then canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
First run in 1897, the Boston Marathon was canceled last year for the first time in its history. Instead, almost 16,000 people ran in a virtual race, completing the 26.2-mile distance on their own over a 10-day period.
Britton undergoes surgery
NEW YORK — New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton had surgery Monday to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow.
The reliever is likely to be out until at least May and perhaps until summer. The team has not specified a time frame.
Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad operated at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
Left-hander Aroldis Chapman is the Yankees’ closer, and manager Aaron Boone said he will mix and match during the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
WNBA unveils 25th year plans
NEW YORK — The WNBA hopes to be back in home arenas for its 25th season this summer.
The league on Monday announced a series of plans for the season, including a new marketing campaign “Count It,” as well as celebrations of the league's milestones throughout its history.
When the new season will start is still being finalized because of the coronavirus pandemic. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that she expects it to begin in May.
Last season, the league played a 22-game schedule at IMG Academy in Florida. The WNBA last year had a plan for a 34-game schedule before the coronavirus pandemic changed that. There will be a break for the Tokyo Olympics in July.