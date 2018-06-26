NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, pioneering black player Willie O'Ree and Martin Brodeur, the league's all-time winningest goaltender, top the latest class for the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
Bettman has been commissioner since 1993, during which time the NHL has expanded its footprint across North America and increased to 31 teams. During Bettman's tenure, the league has gone from a $437 million business to one with almost $5 billion in revenue.
O'Ree was the first black player in the NHL but he will be the third inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Edmonton Oilers goalie Grant Fuhr and Canadian women's national team captain Angela James. O'Ree, a native of Fredericton, New Brunswick in eastern Canada, made his NHL debut in 1958 as a call-up for the Boston Bruins. The winger put up four goals and 10 assists in 45 NHL games during the 1957-58 and 1960-61 seasons despite being 95 percent blind in his right eye.
The 46-year-old Brodeur was a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the New Jersey Devils who was elected in his first year of eligibility as the goalie with the most wins, shutouts and games played in NHL history.
In net, Brodeur has a league-best 369 wins and 125 shutouts in 1,266 regular-season games with the Devils and St. Louis Blues, and he won the Vezina Trophy four times.
Basketball
Gortat traded: A person familiar with the deal says that the Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Austin Rivers.
Both players are entering the final season of their contracts.
The 34-year-old Gortat is a durable, screen-setting big man who has played 12 years in the NBA, the past five with Washington. He averaged 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, his lowest numbers since 2009-10.
Rivers, who turns 26 in August, averaged a career-best 15.1 points and four assists last season while playing for his father, Doc, the Clippers' coach.
NBA still leads: The NBA continues to lead the way in men's professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices, according to a diversity report released Tuesday.
The league earned an A+ for racial hiring practices and a B for gender hiring practices for an overall grade of an A. That keeps the NBA "significantly above" other professional sports, according to the report's author Richard Lapchick, the director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport.
Magic wants free agents: Magic Johnson is betting his job on his free-agent recruiting skills for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Johnson declared Monday that he will step down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations if he can't persuade an elite free agent to sign with the 16-time NBA champions within the next two summers.
Tennis
Kvitova on a roll: Petra Kvitova continued to impress with a straight-sets victory over Kateryna Bondarenko in the second round at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday.
The third-seeded Kvitova, who won her fifth title of the season on Sunday in Birmingham, triumphed 7-5, 6-3 and looks in impervious form ahead of her bid to win a third Wimbledon.
NFL
Steratore to booth: CBS Sports has hired former referee Gene Steratore as a rules analyst for its NFL broadcasts.
Steratore retired this offseason after leading the officiating crew at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. He says that after 15 years of officiating in the NFL, "it's time to hang up my whistle for a new challenge."
CBS Sports announced Tuesday that Steratore would provide analysis in New York on Sundays throughout the NFL season. He will join announcers in the booth for its Thanksgiving and NFL playoff coverage, including the Super Bowl, which is in Atlanta next year.
Steratore also will provide analysis during CBS Sports' college basketball coverage, including the NCAA men's championship.
