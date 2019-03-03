CHICAGO — Alex Len scored a season-high 28 points and the Atlanta Hawks held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 123-118 on Sunday.
Len finished three points shy of his career high. He also made a personal-best five 3-pointers.
Trae Young scored 18 before getting ejected early in the third quarter for taunting Chicago's Kris Dunn. And the Hawks got some payback for a 168-161 quadruple overtime loss at home two nights earlier.
Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 19 points, though he shot just 6 of 21. Antonio Blakeney scored 17, but the Bulls came up short after winning five of six.
The two teams went down to the wire again, coming off the third highest scoring game in NBA history.
The Hawks had to sweat out this one after leading most of the way.
Markkanen hit two free throws to cut it to 118-117 with 1:14 remaining before Atlanta's Kevin Huerter answered with a floater. With fans ready to let out a deafening roar, Dunn missed a wide-open 3 from the wing with 21 seconds remaining.
Huerter then missed two free throws with 15.7 seconds left. Chicago's Wayne Selden got the rebound. But after a timeout, Markkanen missed a 3 from the top of the key.
The Hawks' Kent Bazemore got the rebound, then hit one of two free throws to make it a four-point game with 7.7 seconds remaining.
Bucks get Gasol: Pau Gasol signed with the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, two days after the 38-year-old Spanish center reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs.
The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA.
UFC
Jones keeps winning: Even Jon Jones realizes any discussion of his long-term future in the UFC is tempered by the fact that Jones hasn't been able to stay in the cage and out of trouble for any lengthy stretch in the past seven years.
But after two dominant wins in nine weeks, Jones (24-1) has settled back into his customary spot atop the light heavyweight division and his sport's unofficial pound-for-pound standings.
After trouncing another overmatched 205-pound opponent at UFC 235 on Saturday night, the champion looked into his future and insisted he is content to keep cleaning out his division instead of moving up to heavyweight.
"All these younger fighters should get their opportunity at a world title," Jones said after controlling every round against Anthony Smith. "When you're in my position, who am I to deny people?"
Jones would make one big exception, however.
If Brock Lesnar wants another crack at mixed martial arts, Jones would bulk up to heavyweight to accommodate the professional wrestling superstar.
Winter sports
Kim needs surgery: Olympic champion Chloe Kim says she'll need surgery after breaking her ankle at the Burton U.S. Open this weekend.
Kim got off her snowboard gingerly following her first run in Saturday's halfpipe final, but she finished all three rounds of the contest.
Later, she said on Twitter that she had broken the ankle and would need surgery that will force her to miss a contest at Mammoth Mountain next week.
Paris wins again: Dominik Paris positioned himself for his first World Cup discipline title on Sunday, winning a super-G for his second victory of the weekend.
A day after winning the downhill on the same course, Paris beat Kjetil Jansrud of Norway by 0.43 seconds and Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.60.
