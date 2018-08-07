CHICAGO — Hockey great Stan Mikita has died at 78.
His death was announced Tuesday by the Chicago Blackhawks, the team he helped lead to the Stanley Cup in 1961.
Mikita played for the Blackhawks for 22 seasons, becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures. He is the team's career leader for assists (926), points (1,467) and games (1,394), and is second to Bobby Hull with 541 goals.
Mikita became the first player to have his jersey retired by the Blackhawks in 1980. He was inducted into the hockey Hall of Fame three years later.
After a frosty stretch in his relationship with the franchise, Mikita became a team ambassador in 2007, got a bronze statue outside the United Center and was a regular at home games before his health deteriorated.
"I was proud to wear the Indianhead uniform for 22 years," Mikita said when he was honored before a 2008 home game.
WNBA
Vegas forfeits: The WNBA ruled Tuesday that Las Vegas will forfeit its game against Washington that was canceled when the Aces players decided not to play because of concerns about their health and safety.
The Aces needed nearly 26 hours to get to Washington from Las Vegas because of flight delays and cancellations Friday. By the time the team reached its hotel it was 3:45 p.m. — about four hours before the scheduled tip.
The Aces talked things over and spoke by phone with the union Friday. They called the league to say they did not want to play.
The league said it "worked extensively" with both teams to find a "workable solution." The WNBA added it delayed the start of the game until 8 p.m. to give the Aces as much time as possible after their arrival.
Tennis
Serena sends message: Serena Williams says she's been struggling with postpartum emotions and wants other new moms to know they are "totally normal."
The 23-time Grand Slam champion suffered the most lopsided defeat of her career, a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, last Tuesday. She then withdrew from this week's Rogers Cup in Montreal, citing personal reasons.
"Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom," Williams said in an Instagram post on Monday.
Djokovic advances: Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round with a 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over lucky loser Mirza Basic at the Rogers Cup on Tuesday.
And former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka came back to beat 16th-seed Nick Kyrgios 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.
In women’s play, Maria Sharapova advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over qualifier Sesil Karatantcheva of Bulgaria.
Anti-doping
Athletes feel pressure: A majority of U.S. athletes responding to an anti-doping survey said they feel pressure from higher-ups to win medals, and the spotlight shines only on those who pile up victories.
Though athletes have often cited the win-at-all-costs culture as a reason they cheat, only a slim number of those surveyed said they would be tempted to take performance-enhancing drugs.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency received responses from 886 athletes in a wide-ranging survey , released Tuesday, that gauged their feelings about a number of issues regarding performance-enhancing drugs.
