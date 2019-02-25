CHICAGO — Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 22 points, and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 117-106 Monday night without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
While the Greek Freak sat out with a sore right knee, the Bucks overcame a sluggish start to pick up their 17th win in 19 games.
The Bucks used a huge second quarter to grab a nine-point lead after falling behind by 14. That propelled them to their eighth straight road win — their best streak since a nine-game run during the 1981-82 season.
Brogdon hit four 3-pointers. Middleton nailed three from beyond the arc. Nikola Mirotic scored 13, and the Bucks moved a season-high 32 games over .500.
Lauri Markkanen and Robin Lopez each scored 26 for Chicago. But the Bulls' season-high three-game win streak came to an end.
It was the ninth straight 20-point game for Markkanen, who scored a career-best 35 against Boston on Saturday.
Lopez had his highest scoring game of the season. But Zach LaVine finished with 11 coming off a career-high 42-point game.
NHL
Knights get Stone: The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired high-scoring winger Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators for prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round pick.
Stone gives the defending Western Conference champion Golden Knights some significant scoring punch up front. The 26-year-old has 28 goals and 34 assists for 62 points in 59 games this season, two points shy of his career high.
Hayes to Winnipeg: The New York Rangers traded center Kevin Hayes to the Winnipeg Jets for forward Brendan Lemieux, a 2019 first-round pick and a conditional 2022 fourth-round pick.
The conditional pick only goes to New York if Winnipeg wins the Stanley Cup this spring. Hayes gives the Jets depth down the middle as they try to become the first Canadian-based team to win the Cup since 1993.
Preds, Wild deal: The Nashville Predators traded young forward Kevin Fiala to the Minnesota Wild for Mikael Granlund in an attempt to boost both their power play and overall scoring.
Granlund has 18 points on the power play, which is five better than Nashville's best on the man advantage. He ranked second in Minnesota with 49 points, a total that would put him third on Nashville's roster.
Fiala has 32 points in 64 games, and Nashville coach Peter Laviolette moved Fiala up a line the past two games to play with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen for a final look at what the forward could do before Nashville traded the native of Switzerland away.
Crawford activated: The Chicago Blackhawks activated two-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion goalie Corey Crawford from injured reserve.
Crawford, who helped Chicago win championships in 2013 and 2015, has been sidelined since Dec. 16 because of his second concussion in two seasons. He is 6-14-2 with a 3.28 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 23 games.
NFL
Panthers rebuild: The Carolina Panthers' youth movement has made its way to the secondary, where the team has released nickel cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and informed free agent safety Mike Adams he will not be re-signed.
Earlier this offseason, veteran outside linebacker Thomas Davis was told he would not be back next season.
Defensive end Julius Peppers and center Ryan Kalil are retiring.
Tennis
Federer advances: Roger Federer's latest attempt to win his 100th ATP singles title made a shaky start at the Dubai Championships where he overcame Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Monday.
Federer entered the first-round match with a 13-0 record against the German, and broke in the first game to run through the first set.
