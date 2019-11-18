PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Two tournaments, two victories.
They didn’t make Brendon Todd forget about the dark years, when he had the full yips so bad he didn’t know where the ball was going and made only two cuts in 35 events he played over three years.
They just made him appreciate how good it feels to be back.
Todd returned Monday morning and quickly holed an 18-foot birdie putt for a one-shot lead, then closed with two nervy pars for a 3-under 68 to win the Mayakoba Golf Classic for his second straight PGA Tour victory. He won the inaugural Bermuda Championship two weeks ago.
“It's just amazing how fast this game can turn,” Todd said. “It turned fast in the wrong direction for me in 2015, it turned fast the other direction for me, so I'm enjoying it and I'm just going to keep grinding.”
Todd earned a trip back to the Masters for the first time in five years, and his second victory moves him atop the FedEx Cup standings with one tournament remaining at home in Sea Island before the PGA Tour takes a short winter break.
NBA
Bucks 115, Bulls 101: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 115-101 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.
Brook Lopez added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. The Bucks also beat the Bulls 124-115 on Thursday in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo was 13 for 22 in his 13th consecutive double-double to begin the season.
Daniel Gafford led Chicago with 21 points in his return from the G League.
Baseball
Jeter on ballot: Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. He is likely to be an overwhelming choice to join former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera in Cooperstown after the reliever last year became the first unanimous pick by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
A 14-time All-Star shortstop and five-time World Series champion, Jeter hit .310 with 3,465 hits in 20 seasons and was the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year. He has been CEO of the Miami Marlins the past two seasons.
Other newcomers announced Monday by the BBWAA include Cliff Lee, Josh Beckett, Jason Giambi, Paul Konerko, Rafael Furcal, Bobby Abreu and Alfonso Soriano.
Pirates hire GM: Ben Cherington is the new general manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The club announced the move on Monday, three weeks after firing Neal Huntington from the same position following a last-place finish in the NL Central.
Cherington won a World Series ring as general manager of the Boston Red Sox in 2013. He was fired following the 2015 season and spent the last three years as vice president of baseball operations for the Toronto Blue Jays.
College football
Tua has surgery: Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama coach Nick Saban got some news Monday about the quarterback’s devastating season-ending hip injury that has cast an uncertain cloud over his football future.
Team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said Tagovailoa underwent successful surgery in Houston and the prognosis was “excellent” for the 21-year-old, who is expected to make a full recovery — though Cain did not specify a timeline.
The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Tagovailoa emerged as a likely high draft pick — possibly No. 1 overall — with “Tankfortua” becoming a popular Twitter hashtag among NFL fans of downtrodden teams.
Olympics
IOC against total ban: The International Olympic Committee signaled on Monday it would not welcome a blanket ban on Russian athletes as the World Anti-Doping Agency said it expects to rule next month on whether drug-testing data was manipulated.
WADA’s compliance review committee met on Sunday to consider Russia’s response to the allegations. That committee will make a formal recommendation to WADA’s executive board meeting on Dec. 9 in Paris. It will be one of Craig Reedie’s last tasks as WADA president before he steps down on Dec. 31.
IOC president Thomas Bach said he would not want Russians completely banned from the Tokyo Olympics next year.
NHL
NHL not commenting: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman declined to elaborate Monday on commentator Don Cherry’s polarizing remarks and dismissal, saying the matter has been sufficiently covered.
"I believe the CBC has had a number of statements, we've had a number of statements, Don has spoken and I'm not going to start another news cycle," Bettman said during a panel discussion at the PrimeTime sports management conference.
The 85-year-old commentator was fired a week ago for calling immigrants "you people" in a television rant in which he said new immigrants are not honoring the country's fallen soldiers. His firing by Sportsnet has dominated Canadian news.
