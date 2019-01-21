CLEVELAND — Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls broke a 10-game losing streak, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-88 Monday in a meeting of teams that began the day with the worst records in the NBA.
Chicago (11-36) never trailed and has won all three games this season against Cleveland (9-39), which has lost 16 of 17 overall.
The Bulls hit 15 of 29 3-pointers and built a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter. They won for the first time since Dec 28 against Washington.
Bobby Portis had 15 points while Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn each added 13 for the Bulls, who have rolled to two lopsided wins at Cleveland in less than a month.
Anthony to Bulls: Carmelo Anthony is going to Chicago, albeit only on paper.
Where he's going next remains unclear.
A person with direct knowledge of the matter said the Houston Rockets are trading Anthony and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Bulls in a deal that is expected to be completed today.
When that comes — the only reason why it didn't happen Monday is because the NBA office was closed to commemorate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — Anthony will have a new team, though still won't be back on the floor. The Bulls have no plans to play Anthony and will look to either trade him before the Feb. 7 deadline or ultimately waive him and make him a free agent.
Lonzo is out: Already without injured star LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers will be missing guard Lonzo Ball for the next four to six weeks after an MRI on Sunday showed a sprained left ankle.
Ball was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers' 138-134 overtime loss at Houston on Saturday night. He remained on the court for a couple of minutes talking with trainers before he was helped to his feet where he hopped on his right foot for a few steps before being carried off the court and to the locker room by teammates Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.
Baseball
Reds get Gray: Adding Sonny Gray to a rotation already improved by the offseason acquisitions of Tanner Roark and Alex Wood has the Cincinnati Reds thinking about their first NL Central title since 2012.
Gray's unsuccessful stretch in New York ended when the Yankees traded the pitcher after the 29-year-old right-hander agreed to a contract with the Reds that added $30.5 million from 2020-22 and includes a 2023 club option.
New York received infield prospect Shed Long and a high pick in this year's amateur draft, then flipped Long to Seattle for 21-year-old outfielder Josh Stowers. The Yankees sent the Reds left-hander Reiver Sanmartin.
Tennis
Li makes hall: Li Na already was the first tennis player born in Asia to win a Grand Slam singles title. Now she will be the first enshrined in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Li was joined by Mary Pierce and Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the hall's Class of 2019, which was announced Monday at the Australian Open.
Skiing
Vonn mulls retirement: Lindsey Vonn has "so much to process" that she is going to take a few days to decide her future.
Battling pain in her knees and after failing to finish better than ninth in three races this weekend, Vonn said on Sunday that immediate retirement from ski racing "is a possibility."
A message from U.S. Ski Team spokeswoman Megan Harrod on Monday says Vonn "is going to take the next couple/few days to think about how she will proceed and process everything, and then decide about how she will move forward based on that."
Skating
More abuse claims: More South Korean female skaters are accusing their coaches of sexually abusing them, a group representing the athletes disclosed Monday following claims by two-time Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee that her former coach had repeatedly raped her.
The announcement came amid a growing #MeToo movement in South Korea's elite sports scene, which has been notorious for a brutal training culture and highly hierarchical relationships between coaches and athletes.
In addition to Shim, female athletes in judo, taekwondo and wrestling have also accused their male coaches of sexually abusing them. Members of the country's silver medal-winning Olympic curling team, cheered as the Garlic Girls for their hometown's famed produce, have accused their former coaches of verbal abuse and holding back prize money.
