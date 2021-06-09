Wire report

Islanders finish off Bruins

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored twice in another big second period by New York, Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 shots and the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 in Game 6 on Wednesday night to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight year.

Kyle Palmieri, Trais Zajac, Cal Clutterbuck and Ryan Pulock also scored to help the Islanders set up a rematch with the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Josh Bailey and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists.

Brad Marchand scored twice for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 23 saves.

With the Bruins on the power play, Marchand got the puck in front of the net and put a backhander past Varlamov from the right side at 5:38 of the third to cut Boston's deficit to 4-2. It was Marchand's fifth of the series and eighth of the postseason.

The Islanders' stifling defense limited the Bruins to just five shots on goal in the third. With the minutes winding down on Boston's season, New York hemmed the Bruins in their end of the ice, preventing them from pulling Rask for an extra skater until 1:25 left.

Pacers fire coach after one season