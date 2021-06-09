Wire report

Islanders finish off Bruins
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored twice in another big second period by New York, Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 shots and the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 in Game 6 on Wednesday night to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight year.
Kyle Palmieri, Trais Zajac, Cal Clutterbuck and Ryan Pulock also scored to help the Islanders set up a rematch with the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Josh Bailey and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists.
Brad Marchand scored twice for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 23 saves.
With the Bruins on the power play, Marchand got the puck in front of the net and put a backhander past Varlamov from the right side at 5:38 of the third to cut Boston's deficit to 4-2. It was Marchand's fifth of the series and eighth of the postseason.
The Islanders' stifling defense limited the Bruins to just five shots on goal in the third. With the minutes winding down on Boston's season, New York hemmed the Bruins in their end of the ice, preventing them from pulling Rask for an extra skater until 1:25 left.
Pacers fire coach after one season
INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Pritchard hired Nate Bjorkgren to take the Indiana Pacers in a new direction.
They wound up going the wrong way.
After struggling defensively, missing the playoffs for the first time in six seasons and amid reports of locker room drama, the Pacers pulled the plug Wednesday when Pritchard, their president of basketball operations, fired Bjorkgren as coach after just one season.
Indiana went 34-38, finishing the season with an embarrassing 142-115 loss to Washington in the play-in tournament. The Pacers also produced their first losing season at home in 32 years, and at times the effort didn't appear to be there, either.
Packers sign Cardinals linebacker
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have added a veteran presence at inside linebacker by signing De’Vondre Campbell.
The team announced the move Wednesday. Campbell comes to Green Bay after starting all 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season and posting 99 tackles, including 69 solos. Campbell, 27, previously spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him out of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.
Campbell has 462 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 7½ sacks and six forced fumbles in 75 career regular-season games. He has 70 career starts.
Hall of Fame ceremony delayed
COOPERSTOWN, N,Y. — Baseball's Hall of Fame is moving this year's induction ceremony for Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller from July 25 to Sept. 8 so a crowd may attend as coronavirus restrictions ease.
The ceremony will take place outdoors on the Hall's lawn as a ticketed event with a limit on crowd size, the Hall said Wednesday. Tickets will be available starting July 12.
The inductions were to have taken place in July 2020 but were postponed due to the pandemic. No candidates were elected in 2021.