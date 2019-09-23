DOHA, Qatar — Russia's doping troubles are nowhere near over. After a head-snapping day of developments from Moscow to Tokyo to the Middle East, the country has new fears that its status at next year's Olympics could be in jeopardy — and no doubt about where it stands in track and field.
"It just reinforces everything," Rune Andersen, the head of track's task force on Russian doping, said Monday in Qatar after recommending that the country's federation remain barred during this week's world championships.
Earlier Monday, the World Anti-Doping Agency had announced during its meeting in Tokyo that it was giving Russia three weeks to explain what looked like manipulation of critical data from its Moscow lab, which was not matching up with data WADA received from a whistleblower who helped break open the Russian doping scandal in 2016.
The lab data was key to prosecuting cases stemming from Russia's intricate plot to give its athletes performance enhancers in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and other big events, while preventing them from getting caught.
Andersen's report for track's governing body, the IAAF, offered a detailed accounting of the data case that WADA had made public earlier. It said the discrepancies "are not random. In many cases, they relate to positive findings that appear" in the database provided by the whistleblower.
Meanwhile, in Moscow, Russian officials took a dreary view of the developments, which could lead to the country's anti-doping agency being suspended again, some 12 months after reinstatement upon delivering the lab data to WADA.
Messi, Rapinoe honored: Lionel Messi won his sixth FIFA player of the year award, while Megan Rapinoe won her first at a lavish ceremony at Milan's iconic Teatro all Scala on Monday.
Rapinoe was rewarded at the FIFA Best awards for leading the United States to the women's World Cup title in July, as was Jill Ellis who won the women's coach award.
Lightning signs Point: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Brayden Point to a $20.25 million, three-year contract on Monday.
Point will count $6.75 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. Point's contract ends a long stalemate with the Lightning that caused the budding 23-year-old star to miss most of training camp.
New arena started: Work has begun on a $1.3 billion arena for the New York Islanders hockey team at Belmont Park.
The 19,000-seat arena will also include shops, restaurants and a hotel. Work is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-2022 season.
Until then, the Islanders will play home games at the Nassau Coliseum and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Liukin makes hall: Former Olympic gold medal gymnast Nastia Liukin and once-shunned track stars Tommie Smith and John Carlos were named Monday to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame's class of 2019.
Their inductions will be part of what many in the U.S. Olympic world view as overdue recognition for the sprinters and an overdue revival for the hall itself.
The USOPC will hold an induction ceremony on Nov. 1 in Colorado Springs, Colorado — the first since 2012.
