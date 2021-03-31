wire report

College basketball
Shay resigns at ETSU: Jason Shay has resigned after one season as head coach of the men's basketball team at East Tennessee State.
Athletic director Scott Carter said Shay told him earlier Tuesday of his intention to resign.
"I fully respect Coach Shay's decision and have accepted his resignation," Carter said in a statement. "Coach Shay is part of our championship history at ETSU, and I thank him and his family for the effort they have given to our university.
Shay spent six seasons with ETSU, his first five as an assistant and one as head coach. He replaced Steve Forbes who left for Wake Forest last year, but Shay said he decided it was in the best interest of himself and his family and also the ETSU program for him to resign.
"This past year has been extremely challenging for me in many different ways," Shay said. It is the right time for a new challenge and an opportunity to reset my personal and professional goals."
The Bucs went 13-12 under Shay after they won 30 games and won the Southern Conference Tournament championship under Forbes.
Shay and his players also were criticized, including by some Republican Tennessee state lawmakers, for the team's decision to kneel during the national anthem before a game in February.
BASEBALL
Cubs ink backup backstop: The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year deal with catcher Tony Wolters and designated right-hander James Norwood for assignment on Wednesday.
Wolters, who figures to back up Willson Contreras, signed a minor league deal with Pittsburgh last month and was released on March 29. He is a career .238 hitter with seven home runs and 123 RBIs over five seasons with the Colorado Rockies.
Norwood was 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA over 23 relief appearances for Chicago from 2018 to 2020. The Cubs open at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Gehrig bat, original Yankee Stadium home plate up for bid: A bat Lou Gehrig used late in his career and the original home plate from Yankee Stadium when it opened in 1923 are among the items up for bidding in an online auction this week.
SCP Auctions said the Gehrig bat dates to 1938, his next-to-last season in the majors. It came from the collection of Yankees Hall of Fame teammate Earle Combs' family.
The home plate is from the original Yankee Stadium and the year the team won its first World Series championship. The Yankees previously played at the Polo Grounds, the home of the New York Giants.
The bidding ends Saturday.
FOOTBALL
AP Source: Seahawks, Lockett reach deal: Tyler Lockett is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks, and likely as Russell Wilson's favorite target, for the foreseeable future.
The Seahawks and Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The deal locks up Wilson's favorite target from each of the past two seasons and will likely help Seattle in its attempts to ease a salary cap crunch for the 2021 season. Lockett's current contract was set to expire after this season and carried a salary cap charge of just under $15 million.
Lockett, 28, is coming off a career-best season with 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns. He teamed with DK Metcalf to become just the second pair of Seattle receivers to each have 1,000 yards in the same season. The Seahawks had an explosive passing game early in the season that fizzled badly over the second half of the year.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks' Bowman named GM of 2022 US Olympic men's team: With an opportunity to draw from what he considers the deepest pool of American-born talent ever assembled, Stan Bowman welcomes expectations that come with being the general manager of USA Hockey's 2022 Olympic men's national team.
"I'm humbled and honored and can't wait to get started," the three-time Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks GM said upon being selected for the U.S. team post on Wednesday.
"You just look around the NHL and we've got American players all over the place doing special things every night," he added. "There's going to be some challenges trying to decide who's ultimately part of the team. But that's what makes it so much fun."
That pool of talent has grown dramatically since the U.S. finished fourth at the Sochi Games in 2014, the last time the Olympics featured NHLers.
The list of potential first-time American Olympians include Toronto's Austin Matthews, Buffalo's Jack Eichel, New Jersey's Jack Hughes, Chicago's Alex DeBrincat, New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes, Jack's brother. The U.S. talent pool of goalies is headed by Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and Vancouver's Thatcher Demko.
They have the potential of joining an Olympic-experienced core of Patrick Kane, John Carlson and Blake Wheeler.