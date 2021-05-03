Wire report

Baseball

Robert sidelined: White Sox center fielder Luis Robert could miss the remainder of the season because of a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run.

General manager Rick Hahn said tests Monday confirmed the injury. There will be more consultations with specialists in the next few days before they determine whether Robert needs surgery.

Either way, Hahn said Robert won't resume baseball activities for three to four months. It's not clear if he will play again this year.

“It hasn't been ruled out,” Hahn said. “It just all depends on the healing timeframe here. And unfortunately, none of us are smart enough to know exactly how his body will respond to whatever's next. We'll just have to wait and see.”

Robert was injured in Sunday's loss to Cleveland. He fell to the ground after beating out an infield single to third base in the first inning and was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg.

May needs surgery: Dustin May will have Tommy John surgery next week, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers without one of baseball’s top young pitchers for the rest of their title defense.