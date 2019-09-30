ATLANTA — Vince Carter is on the cusp of a revered NBA career record, the most seasons ever played.
He promises season No. 22 will be his last.
"I wouldn't let you guys say this is the last one if that wasn't the case," Carter said Monday at the Atlanta Hawks' media day. "I don't want to do that. Even if I change my mind now, for me I feel like it's too late, but no, this is it."
When Carter checks into his first game — likely the Oct. 24 opener at Detroit — he will break a tie with Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki, all of whom played 21 years.
Carter, who turns 43 in January, still can't quite comprehend what the record encompasses, but he's glad to have all of training camp and the preseason to sort out what's next.
Warriors lose center: New Golden State Warriors big man Willie Cauley-Stein will be sidelined for training camp with a left foot injury, while Klay Thompson is making progress from a July 2 surgery for a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
General manager Bob Myers said at Monday's media day that Cauley-Stein strained his foot last week while scrimmaging. Cauley-Stein is scheduled to be reevaluated in about a month with an update on his status expected at the end of October.
The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings.
Tennis
Venus, Halep lose: Former top-ranked players Venus Williams and Simona Halep both lost in the second round of the China Open on Monday.
Williams lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, who saved two match points in the final set to outlast the seven-time Grand Slam champion despite making 40 unforced errors in the match. She will next face the winner of seventh-seeded Petra Kvitova and Kristina Mladenovic in the round of 16.
Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, lost 6-2, 6-3 to unseeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrovam, who earned just her second career win against a top-10 opponent.
Track and field
Salazar suspended: Track coach Alberto Salazar, who trained four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and a number of other top runners, has been given a four-year ban in a case pursued by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
USADA said in a news release Monday that an arbitration panel decided on a four-year ban for Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown for, among other violations, possessing and trafficking testosterone while working at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), where they trained top runners.
A four-year USADA investigation began after a BBC report that detailed some of Salazar's practices, which included infusions of a legal supplement called L-carnitine that is supposed to enhance athletic performance.
Warholm wins again: There was no way Karsten Warholm of Norway would dare be disappointed. He cleared all 10 hurdles, beat all seven guys, won his second straight gold medal at the world championships and remained undefeated in 2019 — a perfect 9 for 9.
The world record, however, remains unbroken, just as it has after every 400-meter hurdle race run since 1992, four years before Warholm was born.
In a race hyped as the one that might finally send that 27-year-old record tumbling, Warholm closed out Monday night's action by completing the loop in 47.42 seconds — .64 seconds off the mark still held by Kevin Young,
