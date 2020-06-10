WIRE REPORT:

"The whole idea is we have to get ready for them, do the best we can to prepare ourselves, we have to win them," Vermes said "At the same time, it's not something we've dealt with before, we're going to be part of history in regards to this, so let's take advantage of it if we can."

Following the tournament, teams will likely resume the season in their home markets. It was unclear whether those games would be played with fans in the stadiums.

Teams can begin arriving in Florida for training on June 24. Those that have already been training must arrive no later than seven days before their first match.

The draw for the group stage is set for Thursday. As hosts, Orlando City will be the top seed in Group A.

Nashville will move to the Eastern Conference for the tournament and the rest of the season.