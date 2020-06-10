WIRE REPORT:

TENNIS
Federer out for rest of 2020: Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021.
The 38-year-old Federer had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic he has barely missed any elite tennis.
"A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee," Federer posted. "Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.
"I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season."
Like other sports, tennis has been thrown into disarray because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 400,000 lives worldwide.
Wimbledon, the oldest Grand Slam tournament, was canceled for the first time since 1945. The next edition of the grass court tournament will be June 28 to July 11, 2021.
Organizers of the French Open and the U.S. Open are still hoping to stage their major tournaments this year.
The start of the French Open was postponed from late May to late September. The U.S. Open recently said that it still hopes to hold the tournament as planned in New York. Main-draw play is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.
Federer had also planned to represent Switzerland at the Tokyo Olympics, trying to complete a career Golden Slam by winning a gold medal in men's singles. The games will now be staged in 2021.
Shortly before his initial surgery in February, Federer reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he lost to defending champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3.
Djokovic later said: "Obviously, he was hurting. You could see it in his movement."
Federer, who turns 39 in August, missed much of the 2016 season to injuries. He returned in 2017 and won the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Djokovic, who has 17 Grand Slam singles titles, is considering skipping the U.S. Open, if it is held. He told Serbia's state broadcaster RTS on Tuesday that the proposed restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic would be "extreme" and not "sustainable."
US Open names 1st female tournament director: Stacey Allaster is the U.S. Open's new tournament director, the first woman to hold that job at the American Grand Slam tennis tournament.
Allaster is a former CEO of the WTA women's tour and has worked at the U.S. Tennis Association since 2016, pushing for changes such as the serve clock and warmup clock and lobbying for coaching to be allowed during matches.
She will stay on as the USTA's chief executive of professional tennis, the association said Wednesday.
This is a pivotal time for the group that oversees tennis in the United States. The USTA announced Monday that it had eliminated 110 positions from its national staff and is expected to decide as soon as next week whether to hold its marquee event amid the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Open's main draw is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.
Allaster is replacing David Brewer, who joined the USTA in 1997 and became the Open's tournament director in 2012. The USTA said last year that Brewer would be stepping down after the 2019 Open.
BOXING
Fury, Joshua agree to two-fight deal: An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer.
Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua's camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.
"The biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed," Fury said in a video message posted on Twitter. "Two-fight deal."
Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, earlier Wednesday told British broadcaster Sky Sports that the camps had agreed to two fights.
"We're in a good place," Hearn said. "It's fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights."
Specific dates and venues have not been finalized and contracts have not been signed, but Hearn said the sides have agreed on the financial terms.
"The first fight could happen next summer," Hearn said, although he acknowledged that "there is still a lot to overcome."
First, Fury plans to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury's promoter, Bob Arum, told The Associated Press on Monday that Fury "owes" Wilder a third fight after claiming the WBC belt off the American with a seventh-round stoppage in February.
On Wednesday, Fury described a third Wilder fight as a "hurdle."
"I've just got to smash Deontay Wilder's face right in, in the next fight, and then we go into the Joshua fight next year," Fury said.
Arum, the CEO of Top Rank, said they're shooting for November or December. Only then would Fury turn his attention to Joshua, who is the WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, Arum said.
Fury also has a mandatory title defense against Dillian Whyte. Joshua is also set to fight this year, against mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev.
Hearn said Joshua-Fury would be "the biggest fight ever in British boxing."
"It doesn't get bigger, and there will never be a bigger fight in our generation," Hearn said.
Both camps will be keen to hold the fights in packed venues, which is not possible today because of coronavirus restrictions. The Fury-Wilder rematch drew a sellout crowd in Las Vegas that set a record of more than $17 million for the live gate, which is separate from pay-per-view.
SOCCER
MLS to resume with July Florida tournament: Major League Soccer is resuming its season amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament in Florida that won't include fans in the stands.
The league's 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.
Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The group matches will count toward the regular season, the league said.
Teams had played just two games to start the season when the league suspended play March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in Florida, players will be sequestered in a resort and be subject to a rigorous testing protocol. Each team will have three group matches, played over 16 consecutive days with multiple games a day. Games will be played in the morning and the evening to avoid the heat.
Players will be tested for COVID-19 before they leave for Orlando and when they arrive, as well as during the competition. Staffs will also be tested.
Commissioner Don Garber noted on a conference call with reporters Wednesday that it will be impossible to test everyone who might come in contact with players, like hotel staffs.
"We do need to manage social distancing. We will have that in place. We will need to manage facemasks and other PPE. For anybody that is involved in this project, we will have sanitizing and other things like temperature checks and the like for those that are involved in hotels and involved in housekeeping and the like. But those are not our employees," Garber said. "We're confident, having gone through this protocol, both with our own infectious disease doctor but also in sharing that with the MLSPA's infectious disease adviser, and also with the state authorities."
Garber could not say whether a certain number of positive tests would stop the tournament.
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan remained concerned, especially when it comes to hotel staffs. Florida continues to see rising COVID-19 cases.
"That's certainly a question because there's obviously going to be a lot of hotel staff that are coming and going. The parks are going to be open. You know, somebody can easily be asymptomatic, not realize they have it, and ultimately be what some officials have described as being called the superspreader," Guzan said. "We don't know. And so, I guess we're all taking this leap of faith."
He also noted that it was hurricane season in Florida and it was unclear whether there were contingency plans for the weather.
The announcement of the tournament comes a week after the league and its players reached an agreement on a contract that runs through 2025, clearing the way for the event.
The prize pool for the MLS Is Back Tournament is $1.1 million, the league said. The title match will be played Aug. 11.
Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said the tournament was the best option for the league in the short term and players are looking forward to it.
"The whole idea is we have to get ready for them, do the best we can to prepare ourselves, we have to win them," Vermes said "At the same time, it's not something we've dealt with before, we're going to be part of history in regards to this, so let's take advantage of it if we can."
Following the tournament, teams will likely resume the season in their home markets. It was unclear whether those games would be played with fans in the stadiums.
Teams can begin arriving in Florida for training on June 24. Those that have already been training must arrive no later than seven days before their first match.
The draw for the group stage is set for Thursday. As hosts, Orlando City will be the top seed in Group A.
Nashville will move to the Eastern Conference for the tournament and the rest of the season.
"I mean, obviously, it makes sense for us to be in the Eastern Conference for a variety of reasons. Other than the teams in Florida or Atlanta, we're the farthest southeast in MLS. So it just makes a lot of sense to do that," Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said. "The hope is whether it's rivalries that develop naturally because of proximity I think it's a good thing for us in general and time will tell where the league determines where we play in the future."
BASEBALL
Coca-Cola ends MLB sponsorship: The Coca-Cola Co. has ended its sponsorship of Major League Baseball after three seasons.
"Following a review of all Coca-Cola North America marketing assets at the conclusion of 2019, we made the decision to end our national sponsorship with MLB," company spokeswoman Kate Hartman said in an email Wednesday. "We will continue to support 16 MLB teams at the local level."
Coca-Cola and MLB announced a partnership in April 2017, and said then that the company also had partnerships with 18 of the 30 clubs.
Coca-Cola's decision was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.
PepsiCo Inc. sponsored MLB from 1997-2016.
___
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!