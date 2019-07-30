National soccer team coach Jill Ellis is stepping down after leading the United States to back-to-back Women's World Cup titles.
Ellis has been coach of the team since 2014 and has led it to eight overall tournament titles, including victories at the World Cup in 2015 in Canada and earlier this month in France .
"The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime," Ellis said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer on Tuesday. "I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them."
She will remain with the team for a World Cup victory tour, which kicks off Saturday with a match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl. Following the conclusion of the five-match tour in October, she will serve as a U.S. Soccer ambassador.
Ellis' contract was set to expire following this year's World Cup with a mutual option to extend it through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. U.S. Soccer will begin the search for a new coach after a general manager for the women's national team is named.
Neymar not charged: Brazilian police said Tuesday they have decided there are no grounds to bring rape charges against soccer star Neymar. And they're investigating whether his accuser filed a false report.
"We checked all the possibilities. I did not see enough elements to indict," Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos said in a press conference. She also rejected possible assault charges.
Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused the 27-year-old forward of raping her in a Paris hotel in May. He denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual.
College football
Cephus trial starts: The trial of former University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus began Tuesday with a woman testifying that Cephus raped her in his apartment.
Cephus, 21, of Macon, Georgia, is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault after two 18-year-old women reported to police that he had assaulted them on the same night in April 2018. Both women said they were too drunk to consent.
Cephus argues the sex was consensual and arranged by one of the women. His attorneys said they will present evidence, including surveillance video from that evening, to show the women were not as intoxicated as they claim and had consented.
Hockey
Wild fire GM: The Minnesota Wild have fired general manager Paul Fenton after just one rough season, marked by the end of a six-year streak of making the playoffs and a disassembly of the once-promising core of forwards by trading Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter prior to the deadline.
Wild owner Craig Leipold said he told Fenton of his dismissal on Tuesday.
Assistant general manager Tom Kurvers was named acting general manager, until a replacement is hired.
