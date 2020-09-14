Wire report

Stars into Stanley Cup finals

EDMONTON, Alberta — Denis Gurianov scored on a one-timer during a power play 3:36 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2000.

The Stars forced overtime in Game 5 of the Western Conference final with two goals in the final 10:06 of regulation. They closed it out after Zach Whitecloud was sent off for delay of game for knocking the puck out of play.

Anton Khudobin had 34 saves for Dallas, facing only one shot in overtime. Captain Jamie Benn and Joel Kiviranta, a rookie like Gurianov, got the Stars even with goals in the third period.

Two Buckeyes opt out of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the chances of the Big Ten playing a football season slipping away, two of Ohio State's best players have chosen to opt out and start preparing for the NFL draft.

Cornerback Shaun Wade, a preseason All-American and likely first-round pick in the 2021 draft, announced his decision Monday on Twitter, saying the Big Ten waited too long to decide what to do about playing. Wyatt Davis, an offensive guard who is another potential first-round pick, announced his decision on Friday.