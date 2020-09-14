Wire report

Stars into Stanley Cup finals
EDMONTON, Alberta — Denis Gurianov scored on a one-timer during a power play 3:36 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2000.
The Stars forced overtime in Game 5 of the Western Conference final with two goals in the final 10:06 of regulation. They closed it out after Zach Whitecloud was sent off for delay of game for knocking the puck out of play.
Anton Khudobin had 34 saves for Dallas, facing only one shot in overtime. Captain Jamie Benn and Joel Kiviranta, a rookie like Gurianov, got the Stars even with goals in the third period.
Two Buckeyes opt out of season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the chances of the Big Ten playing a football season slipping away, two of Ohio State's best players have chosen to opt out and start preparing for the NFL draft.
Cornerback Shaun Wade, a preseason All-American and likely first-round pick in the 2021 draft, announced his decision Monday on Twitter, saying the Big Ten waited too long to decide what to do about playing. Wyatt Davis, an offensive guard who is another potential first-round pick, announced his decision on Friday.
“I came back to get my degree and to play another season and win a national championship,” Wade said in his tweet. “But when the Big Ten canceled, I was focused on still playing, but I felt like they were holding off for so long I thought it was the best decision for me to declare for the draft and just go on with preparing and getting ready for the draft."
Wade's father was one of the football parents leading a charge to persuade the Big Ten to play a fall season. Big Ten school presidents met Sunday but did not take a vote regarding if and when to start the next season, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making return to competition plans public.
Air Force to play two games
The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two football games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy.
The Falcons' abbreviated schedule will include hosting Navy on Oct. 3 and a trip to West Point to face Army on Nov. 7. The military schools annually take part in competing for the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which goes to the academy with the best record in the round-robin competition.
Navy currently has possession of the trophy after beating both schools last season.
Air Force was in a holding pattern after its conference, the Mountain West, decided in August to postpone fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has been practicing since Aug. 24 in compliance with protocols.
Rockets looking for new coach
HOUSTON — James Harden and the Houston Rockets believed the addition of Russell Westbrook and their unorthodox small lineup would be what they needed to win their first title in 25 years.
Instead, they suffered another early playoff exit and must find a coach after Mike D’Antoni told them he wouldn’t return after he and management couldn’t agree on a new contract.
The Rockets beat Oklahoma City in seven games in the first round and won Game 1 against the Lakers before losing the next four games to be eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals for the second straight year.
“It’s very, very frustrating,” Harden said. “Especially with the amount of work individually that I put in. But I’m going to keep chipping away, I’m going to keep going and going until I can’t go anymore.”
