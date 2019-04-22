DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Detroit 127-104 on Monday night, completing a four-game sweep of the Pistons and advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
Milwaukee closed the third quarter with a 17-3 run, taking a 10-point lead into the fourth after the Pistons had led much of the way. Detroit set an NBA record with its 14th consecutive playoff loss, a skid that began in 2008.
The Bucks will face Boston in the second round. The Celtics are coming off a sweep of their own against Indiana.
Reggie Jackson scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half for Detroit. Blake Griffin fouled out with 7:06 remaining after scoring 22. The home fans gave him a nice ovation — then many headed for the exits.
NHL
Carolina 5, Washington 2: Jordan Staal scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist in the third period, and the Hurricanes beat the Capitals to force Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.
Justin Williams scored an insurance goal seconds after the Capitals had the tying goal disallowed, Warren Foegele and Teuvo Teravainen also scored, Dougie Hamilton added an empty-netter and Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.
The Hurricanes scored three third-period goals in bouncing back from a 6-0 beatdown in Game 5 and prolonging their first playoff appearance in a decade by one game at least.
Game 7 is Wednesday night in Washington. The winner will play the New York Islanders in the second round.
WNBA
New TV deal: The WNBA is nearly doubling its national TV exposure with a multiyear deal with CBS Sports.
CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 WNBA games beginning next month when the season opens. The Minnesota Lynx vs. the Chicago Sky on May 25 will be the first game on the CBS Sports Network.
The league, which will begin its 23rd season on May 24, also has a deal with ESPN to show 16 regular-season telecasts, including three on ABC. Last year, the WNBA had a strong regular season with combined average viewership across ESPN2 and NBA TV up 31 percent over 2018. The CBS deal is the latest in an active offseason for the WNBA with AT&T as a new marquee partner, new uniforms by Nike and a rebranding of the league with a new logo.
Football
Saban has surgery: Alabama coach Nick Saban has undergone hip replacement surgery.
Dr. Lyle Cain said Monday the 67-year-old Saban is expected to make a full recovery and "should be able to return to work in the very new future." Cain said the right hip replacement was "robotic assisted" at Andrews Sports Medicine, with hip specialist Benton Emblom.
Falcons sign Wilcox: Safety J.J. Wilcox, who started 35 games in four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
The 28-year-old Wilcox played a combined seven games with the New York Jets and Indianapolis in 2018. He started in one of 12 games played with Pittsburgh in 2017.
