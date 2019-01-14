Kyler Murray, the first-round Major League Baseball draft pick and Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback, declared himself eligible for the NFL draft on Monday.
Murray announced his decision in a tweet , ending his brief and storied college career. What's next for the Murray is not yet known.
The Oakland Athletics made the speedy outfielder the ninth overall selection last June and agreed to $4.66 million signing bonus. The A's agreed to let him continue playing football, and he made the most of it by winning the Heisman in his only season as a starter for the Sooners. He passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for 1,001 yards and another 12 scores, posting the second-best passer efficiency rating in FBS history.
As Murray dominated, his draft stock improved. Jim Callis, a senior writer on MLB.com, said the A's couldn't have foreseen that Murray would be a potential first-round NFL draft pick because of his size. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, Murray would be a small quarterback in the NFL by any standard.
Once the NFL emerged as a potential option for Murray, the A's took action. Representatives of the A's and Major League Baseball met Sunday with Murray, and the possibility existed that Oakland could offer more money by putting him on the 40-man major league roster.
Trump hosts Clemson: President Donald Trump is paying tribute to Clemson for winning the national championship with a White House ceremony Monday evening.
Trump says the menu could include McDonalds, Wendy's, Burger King as well as pizza. He says, "I would think that's their favorite food."
The visit by the Clemson football team will be its second since Trump has become president. The Tigers last visited in June 2017 after their championship run the previous season.
Tide loses another: Alabama middle linebacker Mack Wilson is entering the NFL draft.
Wilson becomes the seventh Crimson Tide player and fourth defender to declare for the draft since losing to Clemson in the national title game. Wilson made 71 tackles with five for a loss and had two interceptions last season.
Also turning pro for the Tide: safety Deionte Thompson, cornerback Saivion Smith, left tackle Jonah Williams, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, tight end Irv Smith Jr. and tailback Josh Jacobs.
Butkus winner turns pro: LSU All-America and Butkus Award-winning linebacker Devin White says he has decided to enter the 2019 NFL draft and forgo his remaining season of eligibility to play for the Tigers.
White, who made the announcement in a video released Monday on social media, is the third player from the 2018 Tigers to leave school early to turn pro, joining defensive back Greedy Williams and interior defensive lineman Ed Alexander.
Baseball
Holland stays: Left-hander Derek Holland is staying with the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a one-year contract that guarantees $7 million.
Holland has a $6.5 million salary this season as part of the deal announced Monday, and the Giants have a $7 million option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout.
The 32-year-old was 7-9 with a 3.57 ERA in 30 starts and six relief appearances over 171 1/3 innings in his first season for San Francisco.
Twins sign Parker: The Minnesota Twins have completed a one-year contract with right-handed reliever Blake Parker, the team's first offseason addition to the bullpen.
The Twins have an opening for closer, after trading away Fernando Rodney on Aug. 9, and Parker will be in the mix in spring training.
The 33-year-old Parker had a breakout season for the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, with a 2.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings. Last year, Parker led the Angels with 14 saves in 17 opportunities and posted a 3.26 ERA.
Stottlemyre dies: Mel Stottlemyre, the former ace who later won five World Series rings as the longtime pitching coach for both the New York Yankees and Mets, died Sunday. He was 77.
A five-time All-Star and three-time 20-game winner, Stottlemyre went 164-139 with a 2.97 ERA in 11 seasons, all with the Yankees. He is the last pitcher to hit an inside-the-park grand slam, accomplishing the feat in 1965.
