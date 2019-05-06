BOSTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 39 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 113-101 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night and move Milwaukee within one win from its first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.
The Bucks have won three straight since losing the opener of the best-of-seven series at home. They can eliminate the Celtics in Game 5 at home on Wednesday night and reach the East finals for the first time since the '01 team of Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson fell to Philadelphia's Allen Iverson and Dikembe Motumbo in seven games.
One game after Antetokounmpo was two assists shy of a triple-double, he scored 17 points with seven rebounds in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks pull away. Reserves George Hill, who scored 15 points, and Pat Connaughton, who had nine points and 10 rebounds, again led the Bucks bench, which outscored Boston's 32-7.
In what might be his last home game for the Celtics, Kyrie Irving scored 23 points with 10 assists. But he was 7 for 22 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range; after leading all scorers with 26 points in Boston's Game 1 blowout, he has made 19 of 62 shots and just 4 of 20 from 3-point range.
Irving, who can become a free agent this summer, left the court to a lone fan shouting at him, "Don't leave!"
Wolves hire Rosas: Gersson Rosas has firsthand experience with success from unconventional strategy from his 17-year run with the Houston Rockets.
An outside-the-box approach might be necessary, if the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to catch up in the cutthroat Western Conference.
The first Latino to lead an NBA front office has landed with a 30-year-old franchise defined by bad-luck setbacks and self-induced dysfunction as much as any accomplishments on the court. The hiring of Rosas as president of basketball operations was greenlighted by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor as the remedy to one of the latest backfires, the hiring of Tom Thibodeau three years ago for the dual role of president and coach.
Golf
Tiger gets medal: President Donald Trump has awarded golfer Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.
Trump described Woods on Monday as a "true legend, an extraordinary athlete who has transformed golf and achieved new levels of dominance."
Trump described the litany of victories that Woods has obtained during his remarkable career and the injuries that almost derailed it.
Woods, 43, won his fifth Masters title last month, overcoming personal and professional adversity to once more claim the green jacket.
Horse racing
Derby appeal coming: Taken down as the Kentucky Derby winner, Maximum Security is now out of the Preakness.
Maximum Security's owner said Monday he will not run the horse in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown and will appeal the disqualification as Derby winner.
Gary West told The Associated Press by phone there is "really no need, not having an opportunity to run for the Triple Crown to run a horse back in two weeks."
The 1 1/8-mile Preakness is May 18 at Pimlico Race Course. Though shorter than the Kentucky Derby, the race requires a quick turnaround. West didn't want to burden his colt with the Triple Crown off the table.
Derby ties record: Saturday's Kentucky Derby averaged 16.5 million viewers on NBC, which is tied for the most-watched Derby on the network since it started televising it in 2001.
NBC Sports and the Nielsen company report that is a 10% increase over last year, when Justify's win en route to an eventual Triple Crown averaged 15 million. The 2010 and 2017 races also averaged 16.5 million. The Derby has averaged at least 15 million for seven straight years, which is the longest streak since records were kept beginning in 1989.
College basketball
Jury convenes: A jury began deliberating on Monday at the trial of a business manager and another defendant accused of secretly bribing assistant college basketball coaches.
The deliberations in federal court in Manhattan followed closing arguments by lawyers for Christian Dawkins and youth basketball coach Merl Code, who deny conspiring to pay off coaches from major programs to get help landing NBA-bound players as clients. The jury had heard the government's closings last week.
Jurors ended the day without reaching a verdict. They were to resume deliberating on Tuesday.
Football
XFL gets TV pact: The XFL reached multiyear agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports on Monday to broadcast its games beginning in 2020.
The league also announced its season will start Feb. 8, the weekend after the NFL season ends with the Super Bowl.
