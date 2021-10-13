Wire report

Ekholm gets big contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a four-year, $25 million extension keeping him under contract through the 2025-26 season.
General manager David Poile called Ekholm a foundational piece for the Predators and that they couldn't be happier to get this deal done before the season opener Thursday night against Seattle. Poile said Ekholm brings size at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds to the blue line along with being a mentor.
“We have a group of young, right-shot defensemen that includes Alexandre Carrier, Philippe Myers, Dante Fabbro and Matt Benning who all have the opportunity to learn from and play with Mattias on the side opposite him, and we’re excited about the stability that will provide us on the blue line,” Poile said.
Ekholm’s deal starts with the 2022-23 season and has an annual average value of $6.25 million for Ekholm, 31, who has played all eight NHL seasons in Nashville.
Kenya Olympian found dead
Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband was missing and wanted for questioning, police said.
Elgeyo Marakwet County police chief Tom Makori said they were searching for Tirop's husband after his family reported he had phoned them crying and asking for God's forgiveness for something he had done.