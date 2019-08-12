MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison officials are sending a "clear message" they don't want former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus to return despite his acquittal in a sexual assault case, his attorney said Monday.
Cephus, 21, of Macon, Georgia, was suspended from the football team in August 2018 after being charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault. He was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its nonacademic misconduct code. Cephus applied for readmission on Aug. 6, four days after a jury found him not guilty.
Cephus' attorney, Stephen Meyer, said Monday that discussions with the university have collapsed. But the university, in a statement posted on its website, said Meyer was "false" and no decision has been made.
The university is gathering all relevant court records and will review the Cephus petition "as quickly as possible" once all the information is in hand, the school said.
The university also noted that students are held to a different standard under its code of conduct and may be found in violation even if what they did isn't found to be criminal.
NCAA backtracks: The NCAA has backtracked on new certification standards and will no longer require a bachelor's degree for a sports agent to represent Division I men's basketball players who declare for the NBA draft while maintaining college eligibility.
The requirement drew criticism last week when the certification standards were revealed, including a social media blast by NBA star LeBron James. The requirement was quickly dubbed the "Rich Paul Rule" in reference to James' agent, who does not have a college degree.
The NCAA announced Monday it would amend the standards so bachelor's degrees would not be required for agents currently certified and in good standing with the NBA players' association. Agent certification and access was among the recommendations made last year by the Condoleezza Rice-led Commission on College Basketball following a federal corruption investigation into the sport.
Coach sentenced: A former Ohio State diving club coach accused of abusing that role and having sex with a diver when she was a teenager was sentenced Monday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery.
Estee Pryor has said William Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16. At Bohonyi's sentencing in Columbus, Pryor told the judge she has lived for years with the consequences of being manipulated by her coach, while he hadn't been held accountable for what happened or for trying to cover it up.
"It's pretty repetitive in the news about this taking advantage of that power, but it is just that," Pryor said, repeatedly pointing at the defendant. "And why I'm here today is actually to hold this man accountable."
MSU takes steps: Michigan State University will better protect patients from sexual assaults and take other steps to resolve a federal civil-rights investigation into Larry Nassar's abuse of young gymnasts and other athletes under the guise of medical treatment.
The three-year agreement announced Monday is the first one struck under a section of the Affordable Care Act that prohibits discrimination in certain health care programs or activities, said Roger Severino, director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights. The deal covers not only students under Title IX but also patients who are not students.
The university and two associated entities — MSU HealthTeam and MSU Health Care Inc. — will require that a second health professional be present at sensitive medical exams. The school previously instituted a chaperone policy in the wake of the scandal involving its former sports doctor and his abuse of hundreds of girls and women, but Severino said it now must comply or face consequences.
