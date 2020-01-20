Wire report

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The 2019 season for the Green Bay Packers marked the dawn of a new era.

Matt LaFleur took over and won more games than any first-year coach in franchise history.

The final result again fell short of the Packers' goal of winning it all, but this time it had a different feeling, according to Aaron Rodgers.

The two-time MVP was on the losing end of the NFC championship game in his third consecutive appearance.

There was the overtime loss at Seattle in the title game in the 2014 season, the 23-point rout at Atlanta in the conference championship in the 2016 season and Sunday's 37-20 defeat to the Super Bowl-bound 49ers.

But the 36-year-old Rodgers said the latest loss isn't like the others.

"It's a lot different feel," he said Sunday night. “I remember in those moments the emotion compared to this. I feel really confident in (general manager) Brian (Gutekunst) and the job that he's done and his staff. They did go all-in — as much as they could — this year and the pieces that they brought in. I'm confident that he's going to continue to add to this squad. So, that part is very exciting. It is a lot different feel than three years ago.”

