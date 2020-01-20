Wire report

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The 2019 season for the Green Bay Packers marked the dawn of a new era.
Matt LaFleur took over and won more games than any first-year coach in franchise history.
The final result again fell short of the Packers' goal of winning it all, but this time it had a different feeling, according to Aaron Rodgers.
The two-time MVP was on the losing end of the NFC championship game in his third consecutive appearance.
There was the overtime loss at Seattle in the title game in the 2014 season, the 23-point rout at Atlanta in the conference championship in the 2016 season and Sunday's 37-20 defeat to the Super Bowl-bound 49ers.
But the 36-year-old Rodgers said the latest loss isn't like the others.
"It's a lot different feel," he said Sunday night. “I remember in those moments the emotion compared to this. I feel really confident in (general manager) Brian (Gutekunst) and the job that he's done and his staff. They did go all-in — as much as they could — this year and the pieces that they brought in. I'm confident that he's going to continue to add to this squad. So, that part is very exciting. It is a lot different feel than three years ago.”
Golf
Lopez prevails: Having already battled for five extra holes into darkness without producing a champion a day earlier, Gaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka showed up to work at 8 a.m., just like regular folks.
The early wake-up call and extra golf was worth it for Lopez, who rolled in a 30-foot putt for birdie to prevail on the seventh playoff hole Monday and capture the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
It was the second LPGA title for Lopez, who 14 months ago became only the second player from Mexico to win on tour, joining World Golf Hall of Fame member Lorena Ochoa. She earned $180,000 for the victory.
Baseball
Hall picks coming: When it comes to unanimous picks for baseball's Hall of Fame, Derek Jeter quite appropriately has the chance to be No. 2.
Yankees closer Mariano Rivera became the first player to appear on every ballot when he swept 425 votes in last year's election and Jeter could join him when the Baseball Writers' Association of America’s 2020 votes are announced Tuesday.
Jeter was picked by all 201 voters tabulated through late afternoon Monday by Ryan Thibodaux's Hall of Fame vote tracker, nearly half the expected ballots. A 14-time All-Star shortstop who hit .310, Jeter led New York to five World Series titles and captained the Yankees for his final 11 1/2 seasons. New York retired No. 2 in his honor, but Jeter has struggled for success in his post-playing days as CEO of the of the Miami Marlins.
Larry Walker, who hit 383 homers in a career boosted by nearly a decade of home games in the launching pad of Denver's Coors Field, was at 170 (84.6%). Curt Schilling, a three-time World Series champion for Arizona and Boston, was next at 158 (78.6%). While Walker and Schilling were thus far above the 75% threshold needed for election, percentages usually decline among the non-public ballots.
Hernandez signs: Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday that includes an invite to big league spring training.
Hernández, who turns 34 in April, went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners last season after being among the best and most durable pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, including six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award.
Hockey
Q comes back: In some Chicago circles, certainly every one that includes a hockey rink, it's just “Q.” Only one letter is necessary for a man so revered there is a Twitter account for his mustache with more than 40,000 followers.
Q returns Tuesday night.
Joel Quenneville leads the Florida Panthers into Chicago to take on the streaking Blackhawks for the first time since his wildly successful run in the Windy City ended some 14 months ago.
The 61-year-old Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships and nine playoff appearances in 10-plus years before he was fired when the team got off to a lackluster start last season. He was hired by the Panthers in April, setting up what almost certainly will be an emotional night for the coach and his former players.