Cycling
Thomas looks to cement Tour lead: Arnaud Demare was rewarded Thursday for hauling his muscular frame over the Alps and through the Pyrenees.
Geraint Thomas, meanwhile, is preparing to cement his hold on the yellow jersey in Friday's final mountain test of the Tour de France.
After many of his competitors were unable to get through the mountains, Demare took advantage by dominating a mass sprint in Stage 18.
Thomas remained 1 minute, 59 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin with the Welshman's Sky teammate and four-time champion Chris Froome third, 2:31 behind.
Golf
Garrigus gets rocky break, leads Canadian Open: Robert Garrigus made a birdie after a rock saved his ball from water and had a one-stroke lead at 9-under 63 on Thursday when play in the RBC Canadian Open was suspended because of dangerous weather.
"Hit it right in the middle of the water, and it hit a rock and bounced over the thing," Garrigus said about the break on the par-5 13th.
The American wasn't as fortunate on Nos. 10 and 17 at rain-softened Glen Abbey.
"Could have been 59 there if a couple putts didn't lip out," Garrigus said.
PGA Tour rookie Adam Schenk was second. He birdied the first five and last three.
Triplett, Wiratchant take early lead at Senior British Open: American Kirk Triplett and Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand shot 7-under 65s Thursday to lead the Senior British Open by one stroke after the opening round but both will be keeping a close eye on defending champion Bernhard Langer.
While Langer's 5-under 67 wasn't the best score over the Old Course, the German's lofty presence on the leaderboard will have the attention of every other contender.
Swimming
Ledecky wins 200 free at US Nationals: Katie Ledecky led all the way to win the 200-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships, earning a second event to swim in Japan next month.
Ledecky touched first in 1 minute, 55.82 seconds on Thursday night, second-fastest in the world this year behind her top time of 1:54.66 she swam in June.
Swimming in the lane next to Ledecky, three-time Olympian Allison Schmitt chased Ledecky the entire race and finished second in 1:54.60.
— Associated Press
