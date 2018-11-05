The Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed the finalists for its major awards Monday night and there is only one Chicago Cubs on any of the lists.
Infielder Javier Baez was announced as one of three finalist for the National League Most Valuable Player award, along with Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich and Colorado’s Nolen Arenado. Yelich emerged from a crowded field by hitting .370 with 10 homers and a 1.313 OPS in September while the Brewers topped the Cubs for the NL Central title.
The winners of all the awards will be announced next week.
Other finalists:
AL MVP: Mookie Betts, Boston; Mike Trout, L.A. Angels; Jose Ramirez, Cleveland.
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets; Max Scherzer, Washington; Aaron Nola, Philadelphia.
AL Cy Young: Corey Kluber, Cleveland; Blake Snell, Tampa Bay; Justin Verlander, Houston.
NL Rookie of the Year: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta; Juan Soto, Washington; Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers.
AL Rookie of the Year: Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Angels; Miguel Andujar, N.Y. Yankees; Gleyber Torres, N.Y. Yankees.
NL manager of the year: Craig Counsell, Milwaukee; Bud Black, Colorado; Brian Snitker, Atlanta.
AL manager of the year: Alex Cora, Boston; Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay; Bob Melvin, Oakland.
NBA
Bulls 116, Knicks 115: Zach LaVine scored a career-high 41 points, including the game-winning free throw with 0.2 seconds left, as the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 116-115 in double overtime on Monday night.
Antonio Blakeney scored 17 points, Jabari Parker had 15 and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls.
Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 23 points and 24 rebounds while Allonzo Trier scored 21.
Emmanuel Mudiay's coast-to-coast layup had tied the score with 2.7 seconds left. Lavine, who scored all eight of Chicago's points in the second OT, was then fouled by Mudiay. The Bulls star made the first free throw.
Gymnastics
USOC takes action: The U.S. Olympic Committee is moving to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level, meting out the nuclear option to an organization that has botched its own reorganization in the wake of a sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.
In an open letter to the gymnastics community Monday, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said "you deserve better," and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics are more than it is capable of overcoming as currently constructed.
The organization, even with a newly constituted board of directors, made repeated mistakes after the revelations Nassar molested Olympians while working as a volunteer.
Boxing
Mayweather slates fight: Floyd Mayweather is planning on fighting Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec. 31 in Saitama, north of Tokyo.
The 41-year-old Mayweather is 50-0 in his boxing career but has never fought professionally under MMA rules. Although he did have a lucrative win over MMA fighter Conor McGregor last year.
Japanese promoter the RIZIN Fighting Federation on Monday said rules and the weight class for the bout have not been set.
Tennis
Djokovic in No. 1: Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 on Monday after a two-year absence and is assured of becoming the first man in the history of the ATP rankings to finish a season at the top spot after being outside the top 20 during that season.
That's because the man he overtook, Rafael Nadal, is done for 2018. Nadal withdrew from the ATP Finals on Monday, citing an abdominal injury, and announced he was having arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle.
