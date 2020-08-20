Wire report

TOKYO — A majority of Japanese companies among almost 13,000 surveyed oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year, according to an online study published Thursday.
The survey by a Japanese research company, published by the Kyodo news agency, showed 27.8% want the games to be canceled, and 25.8% said they should be postponed again. The Olympics were originally planned for this year but were been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee have said if the Olympics can't be held next year, they will be canceled.
In the survey, 46.2% said they wanted the games to go ahead in some form and open on July 23, 2021.
The survey was conducted by Tokyo Shoko Research and covered 12,857 companies, Kyodo said.
Fox cuts Brenneman: Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast.
Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday that said "we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.” Fox also said Brennaman’s remarks were “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports.”
Brennaman had been a part of Fox's NFL announcer lineup since it started televising the league in 1994. He was part of the No. 3 announcer team last season and was paired with analyst Chris Spielman and reporter Shannon Spake. He had also called Major League Baseball games for the network from 1996 to 2014.
The Reds announced late Wednesday that the 56-year old broadcaster was suspended. The team also issued an apology for the “horrific, homophobic remark.” The Reds closed their statement by saying they would be addressing their broadcasting team for the remainder of the season and possibly beyond in the coming days.
ECU halts workouts: East Carolina has paused football activities indefinitely after a coronavirus cluster was reported within the team as well as within a campus residence hall.
The school announced the move Thursday, saying there had been 10 positives associated with the football team and seven associated with Clement Hall.
In a statement, East Carolina’s athletics department said affected individuals would be isolated and contact tracing used to determine close contacts for quarantine.
