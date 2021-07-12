Wire report

Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks traded two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick.

The Blackhawks also sent forward Tim Soderlund to the Oilers, who were looking for some help on defense after they were swept by Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs. The 2022 draft pick becomes a second-rounder if Edmonton reaches next year's Stanley Cup Final and Keith is among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through three rounds.

No salary was retained in the first blockbuster trade of the NHL offseason since the Stanley Cup. Keith has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit just over $5.5 million. He turns 38 on Friday.

Chicago general manager Stan Bowman said Keith “will go down as one of the best and most driven defensemen this game has ever seen.”

“Recently, Duncan came to us with a request to be traded to a team closer to his son and we were happy to work something out that was mutually beneficial for Duncan’s family and the future of the Blackhawks,” Bowman said in a release. "We appreciate all he has contributed to our team and the City of Chicago and his legacy will always be celebrated.”