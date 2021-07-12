Wire report

Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks traded two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick.
The Blackhawks also sent forward Tim Soderlund to the Oilers, who were looking for some help on defense after they were swept by Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs. The 2022 draft pick becomes a second-rounder if Edmonton reaches next year's Stanley Cup Final and Keith is among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through three rounds.
No salary was retained in the first blockbuster trade of the NHL offseason since the Stanley Cup. Keith has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit just over $5.5 million. He turns 38 on Friday.
Chicago general manager Stan Bowman said Keith “will go down as one of the best and most driven defensemen this game has ever seen.”
“Recently, Duncan came to us with a request to be traded to a team closer to his son and we were happy to work something out that was mutually beneficial for Duncan’s family and the future of the Blackhawks,” Bowman said in a release. "We appreciate all he has contributed to our team and the City of Chicago and his legacy will always be celebrated.”
McGuire hired by Senators
Pierre McGuire's knowledge of where seemingly everyone in the NHL played pee-wee, junior or college hockey will now go to use in a setting far more private than national television.
The longtime NBC Sports analyst returned to his team front office roots Monday, joining the Ottawa Senators as senior vice president of player development.
The Senators hope he will be able to take more than a decade stationed between NHL benches and turn it into information that ends their playoff drought and makes them a contender again.
“With his TV experience, you go in there and you’re unbiased all the teams and he comes in here and he’s unbiased," general manager Pierre Dorion said on a video call with reporters. "Him coming in here with his unbiased views, I think, is going to be really helpful for us making proper decisions, and he’ll be someone that obviously has a lot of input in a lot of the decisions that we’re going to make moving forward.”
McGuire was one of the faces of NBC Sports’ hockey coverage since 2006, often serving as the between-the-benches analyst. Before that, he worked for TSN in Canada and did color commentary for Montreal Canadiens radio broadcasts.