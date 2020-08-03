Wire report

Tennis season resumes
Tour-level tennis resumed after a five-month enforced break on Monday, and players at the Palermo Ladies Open had to handle their own towels and not shake hands of opponents.
The strict rules because of the coronavirus included no showers on site, and no autographs or photos with fans. Players in the singles main draw come from 15 countries, all in Europe.
A limited number of fans were allowed into the 1,500-seat stadium court and had to follow social distancing measures.
They watched sixth-seeded Donna Vekić of Croatia beat Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-2 in windy conditions in the first official match — for men or women — since early March.
The Rock purchases XFL
Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.
The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Keselowski contract extended
CHARLOTTE — Brad Keselowski finally got a contract extension from Team Penske, announced the day after NASCAR's 2012 champion won his third race of the season.
Keselowski has been open in his desire to remain with the organization where he gave Roger Penske his first NASCAR championship. The 10-week shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic prolonged extension talks but a deal was announced Monday.
Eagles’ Pederson feeling OK
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he feels great and has no symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Pederson is quarantining at home away from family members and plans to run the team virtually while assistant head coach Duce Staley handles leadership duties during training camp.
“I know this virus affects people differently and I’m respectful and mindful of that,” Pederson said in a video conference Monday. “I feel great. Energy level is high. Really no symptoms whatsoever. I’m very fortunate.”
Vikings trade for tackle
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings acquired defensive tackle P.J. Hall from the Oakland Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2021, bringing in a reinforcement for the interior after the opt out by expected starter Michael Pierce.
Hall was a second-round pick in coach Jon Gruden’s first draft back with the Raiders in 2018, selected 57th overall out of Sam Houston State. The 6-foot, 305-pound Hall played mostly as a reserve as a rookie and then started 12 games last season but failed to make much of an impact.
Falcons sign Dennard
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who adds needed experience in a young secondary.
Dennard, a first-round pick by the Bengals in 2014, has made 24 starts in 77 games. He has three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in his six seasons and started five games in 2019.
Reed signs with 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with free agent tight end Jordan Reed.
General manager John Lynch announced the deal to add another receiving option to pair with All-Pro George Kittle.
The 30-year-old Reed had 329 catches for 3,371 yards and 24 TDs in 65 career games for Washington but has ended up on the injured reserve list in four of his seven seasons.
