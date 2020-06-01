Wire report

Warren creates racism coalition
The Big Ten's Kevin Warren, the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference, is creating a coalition to give the league's athletes a platform to voice their concerns about racism.
Warren announced Monday the formation of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, with athletes, coaches, athletic director and university chancellors and presidents.
Warren said the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while being detained by police motivated him to take action beyond merely putting out a statement decrying racism.
“This has to stop. We have to build better relationships with law enforcement. They have to be trained better,” Warren told AP. “But it has to stop. And we just need to do what we can at every and any level to eliminate hate, to eliminate racism. We're going to take a stance on it in the Big Ten. I’m personally invested in this.”
Warren also said he and his wife, Greta, will be donating $100,000 to the National Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.
Long-time Auburn coach dies
Former Auburn coach Pat Dye, who took over a downtrodden football program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power, died Monday. He was 80.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye died at a hospice care facility in Auburn from complications of kidney and liver failure. Harris said Dye tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital for renal problems, but was asymptomatic.
When Dye came to Auburn, he inherited a program that was deeply divided after only three winning seasons in the previous six years. In 12 years, he had a 99-39-4 record, Auburn won or shared four conference titles and the Tigers were ranked in The Associated Press' Top 10 five times.
Dye’s overall coaching record was 153-62-5 in 17 years at Auburn, Wyoming and East Carolina.
His coaching career ended in November 1992 when he was forced to resign after a pay-for-play scandal rocked the Auburn program, which was placed on two years' probation.
Dykstra lawsuit dismissed
NEW YORK — A judge has dismissed Lenny Dykstra’s defamation lawsuit against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling, ruling the outfielder's reputation already was so tarnished it could not be damaged more.
Dykstra claimed he was defamed when Darling alleged he had made racist remarks toward Boston pitcher Oil Can Boyd during the 1986 World Series. Justice Robert D. Kalish in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan did not evaluate whether the remarks occurred.
“It is only to say that Dykstra’s reputation for unsportsmanlike conduct and bigotry is already so tarnished that it cannot be further injured by the reference,” Kalish said in a decision issued Friday.
Dykstra filed the suit in April 2019 against Darling, St, Martin’s Press and Macmillan Publishing Group, then added Daniel Paisner as a defendant last September. Dykstra’s suit followed the publication of Darling’s book, “108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns, and the Darndest Characters from My Time in the Game” by St. Martin’s Press, which is part of Macmillan. Dykstra alleged defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Liverpool players take a knee
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool soccer players took a knee around the center circle at Anfield Stadium on Monday in a gesture of support following the death of George Floyd.
Squad members posted a picture of the act on their social media accounts with the caption, “Unity is strength #BlackLivesMatter.”
The picture of 29 players from the English league leaders was taken during a training session.
