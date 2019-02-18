TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Iowa and Arizona coach Lute Olson has been hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke over the weekend.
Banner University Medical Center said in a news release on Monday the 84-year-old Hall of Famer is in good condition, but will need some rehabilitation once he is released from the hospital.
Doctors said five days after Olson's retirement in 2008 that the coach had suffered a previously undiagnosed stroke earlier that year.
Olson coached at Iowa for nine years before turning around an Arizona program that won four games the year before he was hired in 1983. The Wildcats won a national title under him in 1997 and went to the Final Four five times.
Virginia 64, Va. Tech 58: Kyle Guy scored 23 points and No. 3 Virginia pulled away in the second half to beat No. 20 Virginia Tech.
Ty Jerome added 16 points and De'Andre Hunter had 10 for the Cavaliers (23-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who swept the regular-season series with their state rivals and won for the sixth time in their last eight visits to Cassell Coliseum.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (20-6, 9-5), who played their sixth game in a row without floor leader Justin Robinson (injured foot).
Kansas State 65, West Virginia 51: Barry Brown scored 21 points and No. 23 Kansas State beat West Virginia to remain atop the Big 12 standings.
A 14-0 run midway through the second half, led by a couple of 3-pointers by Xavier Sneed, gave the Wildcats (20-6, 10-3) their fifth straight conference road win.
Ward sidelined: Michigan State forward Nick Ward had surgery on his broken left hand and is expected to be out of for at least a few weeks.
Ward said he was injured when his hand made contact with an opponent's elbow in a 62-44 win over Ohio State on Sunday.
Ward is the team's second-leading scorer at 15.1 points a game and third-leading rebounder at 6.7 per game.
Hockey
Blackhawks win: Alex DeBrincat had three goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks held on to beat the Ottawa Senators for their ninth win in 11 games.
Patrick Kane scored his 36th goal and added two assists to extend his point streak to 18 games — with 14 goals and 26 assists during the stretch — the longest by a player in the NHL this season. Dylan Strome also had a goal and two assists in his fourth three-point game since joining the Blackhawks on Nov. 25, and Brandon Saad, Gustav Forsling and Jonathan Toews also scored.
The 21-year-old DeBrincat's five points set a career high. His fourth NHL hat trick gives him 32 goals in his second season.
Baseball
Bochy to retire: Bruce Bochy has always managed with his gut. Those same instincts told him it's nearly time to retire.
Bochy announced Monday this will be his last season managing the San Francisco Giants, his 25th in all as a big league manager.
He told the team before Monday's spring training workout at Scottsdale Stadium.
"In my mind it's time," he said.
Bochy, who turns 64 on April 16, had offseason hip replacement surgery that has him moving more swiftly and he insists "the health's great" and didn't factor into the choice.
NFL
Jags keep Campbell: The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised a $12 million option on Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell for 2019.
The team also picked up options on defensive end and special teams captain Lerentee McCray and backup safety Cody Davis on Monday.
Campbell signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Jacksonville in March 2017. The deal included $30 million guaranteed. He made the Pro Bowl in both seasons with the Jaguars, totaling 139 tackles, 25 sacks and four forced fumbles.
Walton faces charges: Prosecutors say Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton is facing a marijuana possession charge in Florida.
Walton was arrested late Friday on an unrelated battery charge after police say he got into an argument with a Miami couple about his SUV blocking a parking garage entrance.
The drug charge came Jan. 16 after police said they smelled marijuana and found drugs in Walton's SUV during a traffic stop in Miami-Dade County.
