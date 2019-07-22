Tour could have thrilling finish
A Tour de France jam-packed with unexpected plot twists is saving its biggest surprise for last.
With six riders within reach of the podium heading into the toughest final stages in the Alps, the race that resumes Tuesday after the final off-day is tantalizingly poised. Furious racing over the first 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) through Belgium and France and the uncertain outcome ahead of the grand finale in Paris are conspiring to deliver the most engrossing Tour in recent memory.
Like a summer rain, the suspense of still not knowing who will win with just six of the 21 stages remaining is refreshing for cycling's greatest race after years of implacable domination by the uber-rich, super-calculating British Ineos team, formerly Sky.
Either Geraint Thomas, Ineos' struggling defending champion, or Thibaut Pinot, the French climber who rebounded in the Pyrenees from what had seemed a decisive loss of time on the flat before the mountains, could still ride up the Champs-Elysees in the iconic yellow jersey on Sunday.
Thomas' Colombian teammate Egan Bernal or dark horses Steven Kruijswijk from the Netherlands and German rider Emanuel Buchmann also are still in contention.
Spurs hire former star Duncan
Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.
Duncan, the Spurs' all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots — and the only player to be on all five of San Antonio's NBA championship teams — officially returned to the franchise Monday. The Spurs, per their usual style, made the announcement in a very understated way, not even putting Duncan's name in the headline of the news release.
"It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor," Popovich said in the release.
Britain's Peaty three-peats
Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world swimming championships on Monday night. Katinka Hosszu of Hungary also added more gold to her collection.
Peaty claimed the title in 57.14 seconds, a night after he became the first man to break 57 seconds in the semifinals. The British swimmer was under his own world-record pace at the turn before coming home a full body-length in front and 1.32 seconds ahead of teammate James Wilby.
Hosszu extended her dominance in the women's 200 individual medley, claiming her record fourth title.
American Katie Ledecky withdrew from the 200-meter freestyle because of medical reasons. Ledecky, who was upset by Ariarne Titmus of Australia in the 400 free on Sunday, hasn't been feeling well since she arrived in South Korea last week.
Seattle lineman Reed suspended
The Seattle Seahawks will be without defensive lineman Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season after he was suspended by the NFL on Monday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Reed may participate in preseason practices and games, but will not be available to the Seahawks until Oct. 14.
The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged.
Ronaldo will not be charged
Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused the soccer star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago, the city's top prosecutor said Monday.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he reviewed a new police investigation and determined that Kathryn Mayorga's claim can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.