wire report:

NBA
Heat 112, Celtics 109: The youngest player on the floor helped the Miami Heat move a game away from the NBA Finals.
Tyler Herro — still just 20 years old — scored a Heat rookie-record 37 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 and Miami beat the Boston Celtics 112-109 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Goran Dragic added 22 and Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the Heat take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. They can close it out Friday night in Game 5.
Jayson Tatum scored all 28 of his points in the second half for the Celtics. They erased a double-digit deficit to take a one-point lead in the fourth — then saw the Heat run away again. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, Kemba Walker added 20, Gordon Hayward had 14 and Marcus Smart finished with 10 points and 11 assists.
Brown's 3-pointer with 16 seconds left cut Miami's lead to 107-104. Herro went to the line 2.1 seconds later and coolly swished a pair, stretching the lead back to five. The Celtics got within two points twice, Butler made a free throw with 1.1 seconds remaining, and Boston — out of timeouts — never got a desperation shot off.
Herro made 14 of 21 shots from the floor, 5 for 10 from 3-point range and became just the second 20-year-old in NBA playoff history to score at least 37 points in a game. The other: Magic Johnson, who had 42 in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals for the Los Angeles Lakers.
"I feel good about it," Herro said. "There's a lot of work to be done still. We're up 3-1."
And the Heat rookie playoff record was 27 by Dwyane Wade in 2004; it now belongs to Herro, who scored 17 points in the fourth alone.
He had five straight points in the fourth to help push what was a one-point lead back out to 91-85, his 3-pointer with 4:09 left made it 98-90 and he struck again with 56 seconds left when he took a pass from Butler for a layup and a nine-point edge.
Theis scored with 8:44 left to put Boston up 85-84, the Celtics' first lead since 25-24 with 11:19 left in the second quarter.
Tatum missed his first seven shots before getting a 3-pointer to fall midway through the third and cutting Miami's lead to 60-53.
The Heat could have been up by much more at that point. Butler had a basket waved off about a minute earlier because he committed an offensive foul, and on the next Miami possession the Heat missed four shots — three from 3-point range, then another try at the rim.
It was part of what was a 3-for-17 slump by the Heat, going back to the second quarter.
And yet, they still led, because Boston's offense wasn't much better. The Celtics shot exactly 8-for-20 in each of the first two quarters and that, combined with 11 turnovers, helped the Heat go into the break with a 50-44 lead.
But Tatum's first basket started what became a 6-for-7 finish to the third quarter for him, he had 16 of Boston's 32 points in that period and the Celtics were within 77-76 going into the fourth.
NHL
Lightning 5, Stars 2: Another slow start doomed the Dallas Stars.
Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final slipped away from the Western Conference champions in a hurry Wednesday night, with a suddenly vulnerable Anton Khudobin allowing two early goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning once again showing how difficult it is play catchup against them in a 5-2 victory.
Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos scored in the first seven minutes for Tampa Bay, which just was getting started. A trio of goals in the second period built the lead to 5-1, ending an ugly night for Khudobin.
The Stars also started slowly in Game 2, yielding three first-period goals — two of them on the power play — on the way to a 3-2 loss.
Now, they're facing a 2-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Friday night.
While Khudobin one of the biggest reasons Dallas is back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years, he hasn't been at this best since winning Game 1.
He stopped just 24 of 29 shots Wednesday night. Over the last five periods he's played, he's allowed eight goals in 60 shots.
Jake Oettinger replaced Khudobin at the start of third period. He stopped the only three shots he faced.
BASEBALL
MLB, Atlantic League partner: Major League Baseball is making the independent Atlantic League its first "partner league," a distinction awarded as the expiration nears of MLB's agreement with the affiliated National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues.
MLB said Wednesday it will meet regularly with the Atlantic League to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities. The sides extended their agreement through 2023 to stage experiments in the Atlantic League, which tested an automated ball-strike system to call pitches in 2019 and has used other innovations such as limits on defensive shifts and mound visits, larger bases and shorter breaks between half-innings.
MLB and the National Association have spent much of the past year in acrimonious negotiations for a new Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal that expires late this year. MLB proposed cutting guaranteed minor league affiliations from 160 to 120 and eliminating the National Association office in Florida in favor of operating the minors out of the commissioner's office in New York.
AUTO RACING
NTSB: Pilot's actions likely caused Earnhardt plane crash: A pilot's inability to maintain proper airspeed and the flight crew's decision to continue an unstable approach and landing likely caused the crash of a small plane carrying race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family in 2019, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday.
The NTSB's final accident report points to actions by the pilot and co-pilot in the Aug. 15, 2019 plane crash at an airport in Elizabethton, Tenn. Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla and two pilots when their Cessna Citation Latitude crashed and caught fire. The NTSB said the three passengers suffered minor injuries.
NTSB investigators said part of the landing gear collapsed and a section of the right wing hit the runway as the plane bounced twice before touching down a third time with about 1,000 feet (300 meters) of paved surface remaining.
The plane went through a chain-link fence before coming to rest on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91. Unable to escape through an emergency exit door above the wing, Earnhardt and his family managed to get out through the main cabin door as the plane caught fire, according to witness statements.
Pilot Richard Pope told the NTSB that he was carrying extra speed on the approach to the runway because the plane "slows down so easy," according to a summary of the pilots' statements to the NTSB.
Pope said the initial touchdown was "pretty hard" and the aircraft came off the runway. The flight crew reported that thrust reversers, which help an airplane decelerate during landing, were applied after the first touchdown.
Co-pilot Jeffrey Melton said that after thrust was increased, "the power never comes," the NTSB said in a previous report. Power was then pulled to idle, and the thrust reversers were again applied as the airplane touched down for the third time, the NTSB said.
In Wednesday's final report, the NTSB said the pilot's continuation of the unstable approach for landing and the decision not to initiate a "go-around" before the first touchdown "resulted in a bounced landing, a loss of airplane control, a landing gear collapse, and a runway excursion."
A "go-around" takes place when a pilot chooses to pull out of a landing approach and gains altitude before attemping another landing.
"Contributing to the accident was the pilot's failure to deploy the speedbrakes during the initial touchdown, which may have prevented the runway excursion," the report said.
The report listed the pilot's inability to attain or maintain airspeed and the descent rate, plus the decision-making of the pilot, as probable causes of the crash.
Earnhardt retired from full-time racing following the 2017 season and is now working as a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, though he has raced since the plane crash.
Veach out at Andretti: Andretti Autosport split with IndyCar driver Zach Veach on Wednesday and will use the final three races of the season to evaluate options for a 2021 replacement.
Veach was previously informed he would not be re-signed to drive the No. 26 Honda. Andretti said a driver for an upcoming doubleheader at Indianapolis and the season finale at St. Petersburg will be announced at a later date.
Veach said the lack of testing during COVID-19 protocols played a role in him giving up the seat early.
"I am doing this to allow the team to have time with other drivers as they prepare for 2021, and so that I can also explore my own 2021 options," Veach said. "This is the hardest decision I have ever made, but to me, racing is about family, and it is my belief that you take care of your family. Andretti Autosport is my family and I feel this is what is best to help us all reach the next step."
Veach is in his third full season driving for Andretti, which currently fieldS five full-time cars in the IndyCar Series. He's winless in his IndyCar career and is currently ranked 20th in the standings.
He's a six-time winner in the Indy Lights feeder series and said he'll be trying to find a ride for next season.
"My love for this sport and the people involved is unmeasurable, and I look forward to continuing to be amongst the racing world and fans in 2021," Veach said.
Team owner Michael Andretti thanked Veach for giving up the seat early.
"His decision to allow us to use the last few races to explore our 2021 options shows the measure of his character," Andretti said. "Zach has always placed team and family first, and we're very happy to have had him as part of ours for so many years. We wish him the best in whatever 2021 may bring and will always consider him a friend."
