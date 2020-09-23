wire report:

Earnhardt retired from full-time racing following the 2017 season and is now working as a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, though he has raced since the plane crash.

Veach out at Andretti: Andretti Autosport split with IndyCar driver Zach Veach on Wednesday and will use the final three races of the season to evaluate options for a 2021 replacement.

Veach was previously informed he would not be re-signed to drive the No. 26 Honda. Andretti said a driver for an upcoming doubleheader at Indianapolis and the season finale at St. Petersburg will be announced at a later date.

Veach said the lack of testing during COVID-19 protocols played a role in him giving up the seat early.

"I am doing this to allow the team to have time with other drivers as they prepare for 2021, and so that I can also explore my own 2021 options," Veach said. "This is the hardest decision I have ever made, but to me, racing is about family, and it is my belief that you take care of your family. Andretti Autosport is my family and I feel this is what is best to help us all reach the next step."