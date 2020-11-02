Wire report

Baseball award finalists named
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is going for his third consecutive NL Cy Young Award, and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts could become the second player to win the MVP award in each league.
DeGrom, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer and the Cubs’ Yu Darvish are the top finishers for the NL Cy Young Award in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Betts, Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman and San Diego’s Manny Machado are the finalists for NL MVP.
The top three finishers for each BBWAA award were revealed on Monday. The winners will be announced next week.
Cleveland’s Shane Bieber joined Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda and Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu as finalists for the AL Cy Young Award while White Sox first baseman José Abreu, Cleveland infielder José Ramírez and Yankees leadoff man DJ LeMahieu are the top three finishers in voting for the AL MVP award.
Other finalists:
AL Manager of the Year: Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash, Toronto's Charlie Montoyo and the White Sox’ Rick Renteria.
NL Manager of the Year: Miami's Don Mattingly, San Diego's Jayce Tingler and the Cubs' David Ross.
AL Rookie of the Year: Houston’s Cristian Javier, Seattle’s Kyle Lewis and the White Sox’ Luis Robert.
NL Rookie of the Year: Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm, San Diego’s Jake Cronenworth and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams.
76ers name Morey to top job
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers officially named Daryl Morey president of basketball operations and extended the contract of general manager Elton Brand on Monday.
Morey stepped down as GM of the Houston Rockets this month after blockbuster moves that failed to lead the franchise to the NBA Finals. The Rockets made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons, for the longest active streak in the NBA.
“Talent like Daryl rarely becomes available so we moved quickly and aggressively to bring him here," team owner Josh Harris said. “He has an extraordinary track record of success in this league as an innovator, visionary and leader, and I believe he significantly improves our chances of delivering a championship caliber team to our fans. This offseason, we made it our mission to make this organization better and stronger. ”
Brand was named general manager on Sept. 20, 2018. He helped lead the hiring process that landed coach Doc Rivers early last month.
Ford Frick finalists announced
NEW YORK — Hall of Fame pitchers Dizzy Dean and Don Drysdale are candidates for the Hall’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting, along with Fox’s Joe Buck, ESPN’s Dan Shulman and NBC's Al Michaels.
Dave Campbell, Ernesto Jerez and Buddy Blattner also are finalists, the Hall said Monday.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 9 and will be honored next July 24 ahead of the Hall of Fame inductions, along with 2020 Frick winner Ken Harrelson. The 2020 ceremonies were called off became of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wagner card nets $1.4 million
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — A Honus Wagner rookie baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million.
The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction.
Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for $124,230. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $584,250 and a 1958 Pele card that went for $295,200, a record for a soccer card.
Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.’s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation. The jersey the Hall of Famer wore for the final game of his record 2,632 consecutive-game streak sold for $184,500.
Improbable favored in Breeder's
Improbable has drawn the No. 8 post position for the Breeders’ Cup Classic and is the 5-2 morning line favorite for the marquee race of the season-ending World Championships at Keeneland.
One of three Bob Baffert-trained entries in the $6 million race for 3-year-olds and up, Improbable will have Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard and enters with a three-race winning streak and a second in 2020 after finishing fifth in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita. Stablemate and fellow 4-year-old Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first in last year’s Kentucky Derby before being disqualified to 17th for interference, is the 7-2 second choice from the No. 10 post.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!