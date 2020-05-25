Wire report

Ewing released from hospital
Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.
The 57-year-old Hall of Famer who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.
Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father was doing fine after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay. He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers after his father’s announcement.
“My father is now home and getting better," Ewing Jr. wrote. "We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”
EuroLeague terminates season
Europe’s top basketball league canceled the remainder of its season Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying health concerns had to be paramount despite numerous attempts to find ways to resume play.
The EuroLeague, which is composed of 18 teams across 10 European nations, had been suspended since March 12. League officials said they “explored every possible option” in trying to find a way to resume the season.
“Without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we have had to take in our 20-year history,” Euroleague Basketball President and CEO Jordi Bertomeu said. “Due to reasons beyond our control, we have been forced to cut short the most successful and exciting season in European basketball history.”
The news came only two days after the NBA announced it, along with the National Basketball Players Association, has entered discussions with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July.
Japan baseball starts June 19
TOKYO — Japan’s professional baseball season will open on June 19 under a plan that excludes fans.
League commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement on Monday after an online meeting with representatives of the league's 12 teams.
The announcement came as the state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo and on the northern island of Hokkaido by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The state of emergency was lifted earlier this month for other parts of the country.
Teams can being practice games on June 2.
The season was to have begun on March 20 but the start was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Japan has reported about 850 deaths from COVID-19.
Ex-Pirate suspended in Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — The Korean Baseball Organization has suspended ex-Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang for a year and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service over a series drunk driving cases.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Monday the suspension for Kang, who last week filed to be reinstated from the league’s “voluntarily retired” list, will come into effect when he joins a KBO team. The ban will delay his anticipated return to the Korean league.
Soccer league cancels season
LONDON — The top women’s soccer league in England was canceled with immediate effect Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak, with no decision reached on which teams have won the title and been relegated.
The decision was taken to end the Women’s Super League following “overwhelming feedback from the clubs,” the Football Association said, and to give them the chance to “prepare and focus on next season.”
Manchester City was leading the league by a point from Chelsea, which had seven games still to play — one more than City. Defending champion Arsenal was a further three points behind and also had a game in hand. If the league was decided on average points per game, Chelsea would win the title.
