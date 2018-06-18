Hockey
Trotz steps down: Barry Trotz abruptly stepped down as coach of the Washington Capitals on Monday after failing to agree to terms on a new contract, leaving the newly minted Stanley Cup champions without a coach with the draft coming up later this week and free agency opening next month.
Winning the Cup less than two weeks ago triggered a two-year extension for Trotz that would have given him a slight bump in salary to just over $2 million.
Trotz and the team could not agree on an annual salary that would have put him in line with other Cup-winning coaches. Toronto's Mike Babcock makes the most at $6.25 million, Chicago's Joel Quenneville is next at $6 million and Montreal's Claude Julien brings in $5 million.
"After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation," Trotz said.
Football
Green inducted: The Minnesota Vikings will induct former head coach Dennis Green into their Ring of Honor this season.
The Vikings announced Monday they'll hold a halftime ceremony with Green's family during their Sept. 23 game against Buffalo. Green, a former Iowa player, died at age 67 in 2016.
His record over 10 seasons was 101-70, including eight trips to the playoffs. Only Bud Grant has more wins in franchise history.
Basketball
Cyclones add aide: Iowa State coach Steve Prohm has added James Kane to his staff as an assistant.
Prohm announced the hiring of Kane, a former assistant of his at Murray State, on Monday.
Prohm, with Kane on his staff, led the Racers to a 104-29 record from 2011-15. Murray State reached the postseason three times, including the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2012.
FIBA makes changes: FIBA is changing the way women's basketball teams qualify for the Olympics and world cup.
The International Basketball Federation announced Sunday the new qualification system that will give more countries a chance to qualify for both major international events.
First-round qualifiers for the Olympics will be held in November 2019. Those tournaments will be geographically based with contests in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. Sixteen teams will advance to play in four mini-tournaments around the world in February.
The top three finishers in each of those mini-tournaments will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making up the 12-team field. Japan already has an automatic berth as the host nation and the winner of the world cup this fall will also get a bid to the Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.