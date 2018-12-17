Notre Dame's Brian Kelly is The Associated Press college football Coach of the Year and the third coach to win the award twice since it was established in 1998.
Kelly received 16 of 58 first-place votes from AP college football poll voters and 81 total points. Alabama's Nick Saban was second with 16 first-place votes and 66 points and Central Florida first-year coach Josh Heupel was third with 33 points (five first-place votes).
Twelve coaches received at least one first-place vote and eight received at least three for the award announced Monday. Washington State's Mike Leach finished fourth with 26 points (three first-place votes) and Syracuse's Dino Babers was fifth with 25 (five first-place votes).
Kelly joins Saban and TCU's Gary Patterson as two-time winners. Kelly was also coach of the year in 2012.
As he did in 2012, Kelly has guided the Fighting Irish to a 12-0 season and a chance to compete for the national championship. Notre Dame played Alabama in the BCS championship game after the 2012 season and lost 42-14. The third-ranked Irish will face No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in their first College Football Playoff appearance.
This undefeated season for Notre Dame seems very different than that one and it comes just two seasons after Notre Dame finished 4-8. Kelly overhauled his staff and his approach after that debacle, bringing in new coordinators on both sides of the ball. He made a concerted effort to be more involved with all aspects of the team.
"I think I'm a better leader of our program," Kelly told AP. "The organization has gotten so much bigger. The ability to create the right energy and day-to-day culture is difficult. I think I've gotten a lot better a leading that large group on a day-to-day basis."
Love skips bowl: Stanford running back Bryce Love will skip the Sun Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.
Love announced his decision on Monday to sit out the bowl game for the Cardinal (8-4) on Dec. 31 against Pittsburgh (7-6). Love says he wants to be completely healthy for the 2019 draft.
Love had a rough senior season after deciding to bypass the 2018 draft after finishing as Heisman Trophy runner-up. He was slowed by injuries and finished with 739 yards on 166 carries. That was down significantly from the previous season when he ran for 2,118 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry.
Weber turns pro: Ohio State running back Mike Weber plans to declare for the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.
The redshirt junior announced on Twitter on Sunday that he would forgo his senior season to pursue his childhood dream of playing pro football. He said he would play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 "to finish what my brothers and I started."
Weber is one of four players in Ohio State history to rush for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman. His production fell last year as he battled a leg injury, and this season he split time with J.K. Dobbins.
Baseball
Yankees sign Happ: Left-hander J.A. Happ and the New York Yankees have finalized a $34 million, two-year contract.
Happ gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and his deal includes a $17 million option for 2021 that could become guaranteed is he has either 27 or more starts as a pitcher in 2020 or 165 or more innings that year.
He is projected to be part of a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and James Paxton, acquired from Seattle in a trade.
Hockey
Hakstol fired: It took less than two weeks as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers for Chuck Fletcher to see what he needed to see with coach Dave Hakstol.
The Flyers were still making too many mistakes, still not playing up to their talent level and it was all too clear the message wasn't getting across from their fourth-year coach. With the team mired in a four-game losing streak, Fletcher fired Hakstol on Monday and named Scott Gordon as interim replacement.
Not much has improved since the team fired general manager Ron Hextall just after Thanksgiving. The Flyers have lost five of six, 11 of 14 and are in last place in the Eastern Conference. They went 1-3-1 on the road trip Fletcher said he'd use to evaluate Hakstol, the rest of the coaching staff and the team in general.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.