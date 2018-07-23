Golf
Merritt triumphs: Troy Merritt briefly wondered about trying another line of work as time passed following his initial PGA Tour victory more than three years ago.
He can now look forward to two more years as a professional and participation in next month's PGA Championship after clutch putting earned him his second trophy.
Merritt shot a 5-under 67 on Monday to win the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship by one stroke. He led or shared the lead after each round. This was his second career PGA Tour victory and came with a spot in the PGA Championship at Bellerive in St. Louis.
The win highlights a good run for Merritt, who is 34-under par in his last seven rounds dating back to the second round of last week's John Deere Classic.
Billy Horschel (67), Richy Werenski (66) and Tom Lovelady (68) were a stroke behind. J.T. Poston was fifth at 21 under, with Brian Gay sixth at 20 under.
Swimming
Lochte suspended: Longtime U.S. swimming star Ryan Lochte has been banned from competition until July 2019, which means the 12-time Olympic medalist cannot compete as planned in the national championships that start this week in California.
Lochte will also be ineligible for other top meets, including the Pan Pacific Championships later this year and next year's world championships.
He did not take a banned substance. But he got an intravenous injection of vitamins in May — and since it exceeded 100 milliliters, no matter what was involved, he broke anti-doping rules.
NBA
Nowitzki signs: Dirk Nowitzki is officially signed for a record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavericks announced Monday that they had re-signed the 13-time All-Star. That was their plan when they declined a team option on Nowitzki's contract at the start of free agency to create more room under the salary cap before signing DeAndre Jordan.
Nowitzki, a former NBA MVP who turned 40 last month, is set to become the first player in NBA history to play 21 consecutive seasons for the same franchise.
Football
Rape trial begins: A prosecutor in the trial of former University of Tennessee football players A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams says they used their status as athletes to rape a woman in a "case about power, privilege and protection."
Defense lawyers countered that the woman voluntarily had sex with both men before lying out of embarrassment.
The aggravated rape trial for Johnson and Williams finally got underway Monday, nearly four years after the incident in question. Johnson was a linebacker and Williams a defensive back for Tennessee when a woman says both men raped her in the early-morning hours of Nov. 16, 2014. Both men were suspended less than 48 hours later and never played for Tennessee again.
