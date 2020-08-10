Wire report

Vikings' Smith to miss season
Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition that was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago.
The Vikings made the procedural move on Monday of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation. Upon clearing waivers, he'll revert to the reserve list for non-football injuries. Smith, who played mostly on special teams as a rookie, was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019.
Smith announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.
Kuznetsova out of U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 U.S. Open champion, added her name to the growing group of players withdrawing from the Grand Slam tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kuznetsova wrote Monday on Instagram that she was pulling out of the U.S. Open and the tournament preceding it at the same site in New York.
The Western & Southern Open starts Aug. 22; the U.S. Open starts Aug. 31.
Also withdrawing from the U.S. Open on Monday were No. 31 Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019, and No. 108 Wang Xiyu of China.
WNBA bubble is working
One month into the season and the WNBA bubble seems to be working.
There have been no positive tests for coronavirus since the initial round of testing when the players arrived in Florida at IMG Academy. Seven players had tested positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to arriving in Bradenton, but there have been none in the bubble since.
The players and staff are still tested daily, and while the results have been good for the league there have been at least two inconclusive positive tests that forced two players to miss games. Those players later tested negative keeping the COVID-19 cases at zero.
Bell back on Gibbs team
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christopher Bell is returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and will drive the No. 20 Toyota in the Cup Series in 2021.
Bell will replace Erik Jones, whose contract with JGR expires at the end of this season. Jones has two wins in 133 Cup Series starts.
Bell is finishing his rookie season with Leavine Family Racing, a JGR satellite team that announced last week it had sold its NASCAR charter and will close its doors in November.
