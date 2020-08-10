Wire report

WNBA bubble is working

One month into the season and the WNBA bubble seems to be working.

There have been no positive tests for coronavirus since the initial round of testing when the players arrived in Florida at IMG Academy. Seven players had tested positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to arriving in Bradenton, but there have been none in the bubble since.

The players and staff are still tested daily, and while the results have been good for the league there have been at least two inconclusive positive tests that forced two players to miss games. Those players later tested negative keeping the COVID-19 cases at zero.

Bell back on Gibbs team

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christopher Bell is returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and will drive the No. 20 Toyota in the Cup Series in 2021.

Bell will replace Erik Jones, whose contract with JGR expires at the end of this season. Jones has two wins in 133 Cup Series starts.

Bell is finishing his rookie season with Leavine Family Racing, a JGR satellite team that announced last week it had sold its NASCAR charter and will close its doors in November.

