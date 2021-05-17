Wire report

Marv Albert retiring after playoffs

NEW YORK — Iconic NBA play-by-play man Marv Albert plans to retire after calling the NBA's Eastern Conference finals, ending a career that began on the radio in 1963.

Albert will call the series for TNT. He has been with Turner for 22 years, 19 as an NBA play-by-play announcer.

“My 55 years of broadcasting the NBA has just flown by and I’ve been fortunate to work with so many wonderful and talented people,” Albert said. “Now, I’ll have the opportunity to hone my gardening skills and work on my ballroom dancing.”

Albert, known for his signature “Yes!” call, turns 80 next month. He has covered everything from football and boxing to hockey, baseball and tennis.

Baffert suspended in New York

Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test.

Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.