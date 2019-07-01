Brent charged: A former Dallas Cowboys player previously convicted in a drunken driving crash that killed a teammate has been charged with assaulting a police officer trying to handcuff him for public intoxication.
Josh Brent was arrested Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Coppell following the incident.
Coppell police Sgt. Sammy Lujan said officers responded after a caller was concerned about a man talking to himself and found Brent, 31, was intoxicated. Lujan said Brent then resisted as officers attempted to handcuff him and had to be subdued with a stun gun.
In December, a Dallas jury returned a $25 million verdict against Brent and the owner of a now-defunct nightclub in the 2012 drunken-driving death of Brent's teammate, Jerry Brown Jr.
Rypien pleads guilty: Former Super Bowl hero Mark Rypien, who announced last year that he believes he suffered brain damage while playing in the NFL that caused him to behave violently at times, pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of domestic violence against his wife.
Rypien was taken to the Spokane County Jail on Sunday afternoon after his arrest near a bank on the north side of the city. A witness who saw the couple called police and said Rypien's wife alleged he had struck her. She was evaluated and did not need medical treatment, police said.
Rypien, 56, was released without bail; his next court appearance was scheduled for July 31. Prosecutors initially asked for a no-contact order between Rypien and his wife at the brief hearing, but she argued against that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.