Wire report

Kyle Larson can return in 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR on Monday cleared Kyle Larson to return in 2021, ending his long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video racing game.
Larson was suspended in April after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing.
Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week.
“The work I’ve done over the last six months has had a major impact on me. I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future," Larson said.
Emrick announces retirement
Thinking back over 50 years in hockey, Mike Emrick can't name one favorite memory or game, but one story sticks out.
Minutes after watching T.J. Oshie score four shootout goals to help the U.S. beat Russia at the Sochi Olympics, the camera panned to dejected fans and Emrick echoed 1980 gold medal-winning coach Herb Brooks with his call: “They paid their rubles to see the home team win. But not this game. Not tonight.”
Emrick called more than 3,700 games but is done adding game days to his calendar for the first time since 1970. The Hall of Fame broadcaster, who made hockey sound like art as the voice of the NHL in the United States, announced his retirement Monday to a chorus of tears and admiration from all corners of the sports world.
The man affectionately known as “Doc” for his doctorate in communications spent the past 15 years as the voice of the NHL in the U.S. Emrick, 74, called 22 Stanley Cup Finals and six Olympics since working his way up from the minors in the 1970s and did the most recent NHL playoffs remotely from his home in Michigan.
Mickelson part of celebrity event
Phil Mickelson will team up with Charles Barkley to face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in an exhibition golf match next month highlighting diversity, equality and inclusion.
“The Match: Champions for Change” will take place Nov. 27 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.
The event announced Monday will benefit historically Black colleges and universities, with additional initiatives spotlighting diversity. This is the third event as part of The Match franchise but the first not featuring Tiger Woods. Mickelson beat Woods in a playoff in the first event in 2018 in Las Vegas while the team of Manning and Woods defeated Mickelson and Tom Brady earlier this year in South Florida.
TNT will televise the event, which will be a modified alternate-shot match-play format.
