Tennis
Federer streak ends: Borna Coric defeated defending champion Roger Federer 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 to win the Gerry Weber Open final on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Croat saved three of the four break points he faced and took his second match point to end Federer's 20-match winning streak on grass for his second career title.
Coric, who defeated second-seeded Alexander Zverev in the first round, saved two set points in the first set tiebreaker.
Kvitova repeats: Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down to beat Magdalena Rybarikova and retain her grass-court Birmingham Classic title on Sunday as the Czech player continued her impressive form ahead of Wimbledon.
Kvitova hadn't dropped a set in Birmingham but was tested by Rybarikova before eventually prevailing 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
The two-time Wimbledon champion turned on the style after losing the first set and sealed the match with an ace at the end of a love service game.
It was Kvitova's fifth title this year, more than any other player on the tour.
Djokovic loses final: Less than a month after casting doubt over his participation at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic is heading for the tournament as a genuine title contender.
Despite coming up just short in a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 loss to Marin Cilic in the Queen's Club final on Sunday, Djokovic produced one of his best performances since missing the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury.
Cilic saved a match point at 4-5 in the second set and then won six consecutive points from 4-1 down in the tiebreaker to level, before going on to win his second title at the Wimbledon warmup.
Hockey
Caps re-sign Carlson: The Washington Capitals have re-signed John Carlson to a $64 million, eight-year contract that allows the Stanley Cup champions to keep the do-it-all defenseman.
Carlson will count $8 million against the salary cap through the 2026-27 season. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal Sunday.
The Capitals got the cap space necessary to re-sign Carlson by trading veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik and backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer on Friday night at the NHL draft.
Blackhawks make trade: The Vancouver Canucks have acquired center Tanner Kero from the Chicago Blackhawks for center Michael Chaput.
The 25-year-old Kero split last season between the Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. He had a goal and two assists in eight games with Chicago and eight goals and 12 assists in 36 games with Rockford. He has appeared in 72 career NHL games.
The 26-year-old Chaput was scoreless in nine games with Vancouver last season. He played 55 games with the Canucks' AHL affiliate in Utica, New York, putting up 17 goals and 25 assists.
Basketball
Official dies: Veteran women's college basketball official Rachelle Jones has died after a seven-year fight with cancer.
Jones died June 18 in a hospital in the New York area.
The 51-year-old had been one of the top referees for the past few years and was rewarded with her first Final Four in 2017. Jones served as an alternate official in Dallas and handled off-court duties, such as assisting with instant replay reviews.
