Wire report

NHL to open season Jan, 13
The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Chicago Blackhawks in one of five games to open the NHL’s coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2021 season on Jan. 13.
The league released a first-of-its kind schedule Wednesday featuring four realigned divisions based on geography and limited to division play only. Each team will play 56 regular-season games, which will be squeezed into what’s tentatively scheduled as a 116-day stretch ending on May 8.
It includes an NHL first: An all-Canadian North Division made up the nation’s seven teams will play each other nine or 10 times. The three remaining eight-team divisions have all U.S. teams, which will face each division foe eight times.
Though the playoffs are set to open May 11, that date could be pushed back in the event the league is required to reschedule games amid the pandemic.
Lightning’s Kucherov out for year
Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is expected to miss the entire regular season because of a hip injury that requires surgery.
General manager Julien BriseBois ruled out Kucherov on Wednesday for the 56-game season that begins Jan. 13 and ends May 8. Kucherov played through a groin injury in the playoffs on the way to helping the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in late September. He complained of the hip problem in early December.
Losing the 2019 NHL MVP and leading scorer from the 2020 playoffs is a major blow to the defending champions, but they’ll be able to use long-term injury relief from Kucherov’s $9.5 million salary-cap hit to re-sign their final key restricted free agent, center Anthony Cirelli.
Blackhawks lose Nylander
Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander could miss the entire 2021 season because of a left knee injury.
The 22-year-old Nylander got hurt during the playoffs. Team physician Michael Terry said Wednesday that Nylander rested and then trained conservatively, but symptoms returned when he started to skate again.
Nylander had surgery Monday to repair a meniscus tear in the knee but is not expected to return to hockey-related activities for four to six months.
Dodgers sign reliever Kahnle
The Los Angeles Dodgers and right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle have agreed to a $4.75 million, two-year deal, according to a person familiar with the contract.
Kahnle can earn up to $500,000 in performance bonuses.
Kahnle threw just one inning for the New York Yankees in 2020 before having season-ending Tommy John surgery in August, and the 31-year-old is unlikely to pitch next season.