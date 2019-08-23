MADISON, Ill. — Josef Newgarden won the pole for Saturday night's IndyCar race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
It was the second pole in succession for the series points leader, his third of the season and the eighth of his career. Newgarden sat on the pole last week at Pocono by points after qualifying was rained out. Newgarden won the pole at the second race at Belle Isle in Detroit earlier this season.
Going out last of 22 cars, Newgarden had a two-lap average speed of 186.508 mph on Friday over the 1.25-mile oval. He beat out Sebastien Bourdais, whose two-lap average was 185.927 mph.
"When you roll off with a car that's fast, you feel comfy," Newgarden said. "It gives you a lot of confidence. We came with a different philosophy (than last year) and it was perfect. It was right on.
"It's hard to do that. You try to make that happen every weekend. It happens once or twice a year."
College football
MSU on probation: While Mississippi State's basketball and football programs dodged postseason bans, the NCAA has put the school on three years' probation as part of a slew of penalties after an investigation into academic violations.
A review of the self-reported violations determined a part-time student tutor completed coursework for 10 football players and one men's basketball player in an online class.
As part of the penalties, the school will vacate an unspecified number of wins from the 2018 football season and the 2018-19 men's basketball season; 10 football players will miss eight games in the upcoming season; and the school will lose one scholarship for the 2020-21 basketball season and two scholarships for both the 2021 and 2022 football seasons.
Cephus eligible: Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was declared eligible to play Friday, a year after he was suspended in the fallout from a sexual assault allegation that resulted in his acquittal by a jury at trial.
Cephus was suspended from the team in August 2018 after prosecutors charged him with assaulting two women in his apartment the preceding April. The university expelled him earlier this year before he finished the spring semester for violating its nonacademic misconduct code.
A jury acquitted Cephus of the charges earlier this month and Chancellor Rebecca Blank allowed him to return to school. The athletic department said he wasn't eligible to play in games but didn't elaborate. Coach Paul Chryst said the problem was related to a lack of credits.
Hockey
Kuznetsov tests positive: Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov tested positive for cocaine at the world championship and has been banned from the Russia team for four years.
Kuznetsov failed a doping test after a sample was taken on May 26, the day Russia won the bronze medal game against the Czech Republic in Slovakia, the International Ice Hockey Federation said on Friday.
The ban does not stop Kuznetsov playing in the NHL, which classifies cocaine as a drug of abuse rather than a performance-enhancing doping product.
NBA
Lakers want Howard: The Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis, a person familiar with the decision said.
The eight-time All-Star selection will be the ostensible replacement for center DeMarcus Cousins, who recently tore a knee ligament after signing with the Lakers as a free agent last month. Cousins could be sidelined for the entire upcoming season, and Howard will team with JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis to play the center spot for the Lakers.
Howard spent one infamous season with the Lakers, who acquired him from Orlando in August 2012 and teamed him with Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol in the hopes of building a championship-contending superteam.
Long-time coach dies: Tom Nissalke, who won coach of the year honors in the NBA and ABA, has died. He was 87.
Nissalke passed away at his home in Salt Lake City on Thursday after facing a "series of health-related problems" in recent years, according to the Deseret News.
He was the first coach of the Utah Jazz after the franchise relocated from New Orleans in 1979. Nissalke was also an NBA head coach in Seattle, Houston and Cleveland.
Walton not penalized: The Sacramento Kings and the NBA have announced they are taking no action against Luke Walton after not finding enough evidence during an investigation into allegations that the coach sexually assaulted a woman.
The team and league began a joint investigation in April following a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant, who "elected not to participate in the investigation. Based on this and the available evidence, the investigators determined that there was not a sufficient basis to support the allegations made against coach Walton."
The Kings and NBA said Friday the matter is considered closed barring further evidence emerging.
