Wire report

Pat Chambers resigned as Penn State's basketball coach Wednesday following an internal investigation by the school into allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Chambers, 49, had been at Penn State for nine years and was coming off the team’s best season under his direction.
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said during a press news conference that she would not disclose details of the school's investigation, but did say NCAA matters were not part of the investigation.
The investigation followed July story by ESPN's “The Undefeated” that quoted a former Penn State player saying Chambers made an insensitive remark to him, referencing a noose during the 2018-19 season.
“As difficult as this news may be, both President (Eric) Barron and I believe this is the right outcome,” Barbour said.
Assistant coach Jim Ferry was elevated to interim coach for the coming season. The start of the NCAA basketball season is slated for Nov. 25. Ferry has previously been head coach at Long Island University-Brooklyn and Duquesne.
Van Gundy hired: Stan Van Gundy is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he'll take over a promising team that includes 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram.
Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been revealed publicly.
The coach said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he was “excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team" and thanked team owner Gayle Benson and others for the opportunity.
Marquette halts practice: Marquette University has paused all men’s and women’s basketball team activities for 14 days after each program received one positive COVID-19 test.
School officials said the most recent round of testing that took place Monday produced two positive results out of 45 tests of men’s and women’s basketball players as well as NCAA-defined Tier 1 team personnel. All individuals within Tier 1, which includes coaches, trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and other team personnel will quarantine for 14 days.
Raiders have virus issues: The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test.
The Raiders held practice on Wednesday without their starting five as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay. Safety Johnathan Abram also was held out because of contract tracing.
