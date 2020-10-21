Wire report

Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been revealed publicly.

The coach said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he was “excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team" and thanked team owner Gayle Benson and others for the opportunity.

Marquette halts practice: Marquette University has paused all men’s and women’s basketball team activities for 14 days after each program received one positive COVID-19 test.

School officials said the most recent round of testing that took place Monday produced two positive results out of 45 tests of men’s and women’s basketball players as well as NCAA-defined Tier 1 team personnel. All individuals within Tier 1, which includes coaches, trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and other team personnel will quarantine for 14 days.

Raiders have virus issues: The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test.

The Raiders held practice on Wednesday without their starting five as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay. Safety Johnathan Abram also was held out because of contract tracing.

