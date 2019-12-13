Wire report

CHICAGO — Devonte’ Graham scored 16 points, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 13 and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back after squandering an early 15-point lead, beating the Chicago Bulls 83-73 on Friday night for their third straight win.
Zach LaVine and Ryan Arcidiacono each had 12 points, Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen added 10 apiece as Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.
It was the lowest offensive output of the season for both teams. Charlottte’s previous low was 87 points against Boston on Nov. 7. Chicago‘s low was 84 against Toronto on Oct. 26
Charlotte shot 38% from the floor, but the Bulls were even worse at 30% in a sloppy game between sub-.500 teams. Bismack Biyombo had 12 points for the Hornets.
Charlotte led 59-50 after a sloppy third quarter. Kris Dunn’s jumper with 5:25 left in the fourth cut Charlotte’s lead to 66-64. Then, Terry Rozier and Graham hit back-to-back 3s to give the Hornets some breathing room.
Charlotte led 24-15 after the first quarter as Biyombo scored eight points. The Hornets shot 40% in the period, and the Bulls missed on their first seven attempts from the floor, shooting only 28% for the quarter and allowing Charlotte to establish control early.
The Hornets picked up the pace in the second quarter and opened a 15-point lead at 44-29 on Terry Rozier’s finger-roll layup with 2:53 left.
Former Commissioner Stern has emergency brain surgery: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern had emergency surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage while having lunch not far from league headquarters.
The league had no update on his condition Friday.
The 77-year-old Stern underwent the operation at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital after he was stricken at a midtown Manhattan restaurant.
NFL
Parker inks extension: With a breakout season, receiver DeVante Parker has become a big part of the Miami Dolphins’ rebuilding plan, and now he’s under contract through 2023.
Parker signed a deal that could be worth up to $40 million, including incentives and bonuses, his agent said Friday. An $8 million signing bonus is part of more than $20 million guaranteed, agent Jimmy Gould said.
Cardinals release veteran LB Suggs: The Arizona Cardinals released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team.
The 37-year-old Suggs had some good moments for the Cardinals early in the year, but his production diminished in recent weeks. He's played in all 13 games and has 35 tackles, including eight for a loss and 5½ sacks.
Giants waive Jenkins after Twitter rant: The New York Giants waived-injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday, days after he engaged in a Twitter conversation in which he used offensive language.
Jenkins had said he injured his ankle in Monday night's loss at Philadelphia that dropped the Giants to 2-11 with nine straight losses. But coach Pat Shurmur made it clear that Jenkins' actions on social media played a major role in the decision to release him.