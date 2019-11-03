NHL
Hawks win in OT: Patrick Kane scored 24 second into overtime off a pass from Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Sunday night.
Rookie Adam Boqvist scored his first career NHL goal and Alex DeBrincat scored on a two-man advantage as the Blackhawks spoiled the 1,000th career game of Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf.
Toews, stopped in traffic shortly after overtime began, spun around and slipped a cross-ice pass to Kane, who lifted the puck over the shoulder of goaltender Ryan Miller for the winner.
NBA
Pacers top Bulls: T.J. Warren scored a season-high 26 points and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-95 on Sunday.
The Pacers built a 13-point halftime lead behind 14 points from Warren, who had just three points in Friday's win over Cleveland.
Indiana was missing injured forward/center Myles Turner (ankle), center Domantas Sabonis (calf contusion) and All-Star guard Victor Oladipo (knee). Oladipo has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from a knee injury that ended last season after 36 games.
Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points and seven assists for the Pacers (3-3), who have won three straight and beaten the Bulls (2-5) in six consecutive meetings.
Auto racing
Hamilton wins F1 title: Lewis Hamilton could have settled in for a nice Sunday drive to win the Formula One championship.
There was no chance he was going to do that. Not with history at his fingertips.
Hamilton wrapped up his sixth career F1 championship with a second-place finish at the U.S. Grand Prix, a race he led late until surrendering the position to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the final laps.
The 34-year-old British driver moved within one of the record seven titles won by Germany's Michael Schumacher. Hamilton has won the last three championships and locked this one up with two races left.
Horse racing
Horse dies: A victory by Vino Rosso in the Breeders' Cup Classic was overshadowed by a fatal injury to a 15-1 long shot in the $6 million race at Santa Anita on Saturday night.
Cup officials said in a statement about two hours after the race that Mongolian Groom had been euthanized after suffering a serious fracture to his left hind leg.
It's the 37th horse death at Santa Anita since December and it occurred in the season-ending world championships in front of 67,811 fans and a national prime-time television audience.
Tennis
Djokovic prevails: Novak Djokovic looked imperious in beating an overawed Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 Sunday to win his fifth Paris Masters final, clinching a 34th overall Masters title in fine style to move one behind record holder Rafael Nadal.
At 32 years old, Djokovic has won 77 titles in a stellar career.
First WTA title for Barty: Ashleigh Barty added to a career year by winning her first WTA Finals title in her first appearance at the season-ending event with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Sunday.
The title adds to the 23-year-old Australian's lengthy list of achievements in 2019 including her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. She also rose to the No. 1 ranking in the game and is now enjoying her 15th week in the top spot, becoming the first Australian to hold the year-end top spot.
College football
Taggart fired: Florida State fired second-year football coach Willie Taggart on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Seminoles lost to rival Miami and with the team in danger of missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season.
Taggart was 9-12 at Florida State, which won the national title in 2013 and has been in a freefall for the last three seasons. The Seminoles have not been ranked this season, are 0-5 against rivals Miami, Florida and Clemson under Taggart and attendance for games at Doak Campbell Stadium has plummeted.
