Wire report

Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday defended the NHL’s decisions and discipline meted out following an investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks' handling of sexual assault allegations in 2010.
Bettman called the organization’s $2 million fine “significant” and stood by decisions to let Joel Quenneville coach one more game and not discipline Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff based on his limited role in Chicago’s front office at the time. Quenneville resigned as Florida Panthers coach after meeting with Bettman last week.
In his first public comments since the report detailing the Blackhawks investigation was released, Bettman said he did not want anyone to think he was prejudging Quenneville, who was Chicago's coach when allegations surfaced that video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted prospect Kyle Beach 11 years ago.
Asked if Quenneville was given any kind of ultimatum, Bettman said, “Joel ultimately included that the most sensible course of action was for him to resign.”
Cheveldayoff is the only person in Blackhawks management at the time who still works for an NHL club. Cheveldayoff was present at a meeting about Beach's allegations in May 2010, but Bettman said the former assistant GM “was such a minor player in this” and ”had no responsibility for" the organization's mishandling of the situation.
Baseball
Padres hire Melvin: The San Diego Padres announced the hiring of Bob Melvin as manager on Monday, bringing a veteran presence to an exciting team that imploded down the stretch.
Melvin takes his 18 years of big league managerial experience to a team where his two predecessors had no experience as a major league skipper before they were hired. Melvin, 60, signed a three-year contract.
He inherits a team that had five All-Stars — including Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth — but underperformed after the trade deadline and finished with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons.
Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired after the worst collapse in team history dropped the Padres from a one-game lead for the NL's second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to elimination with more than a week left in the season.
Melvin was hired away from the Oakland Athletics, where he was 853-764 in 11 seasons. He also managed the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks and is 1,346-1,272 overall.