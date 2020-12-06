wire report

Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles
Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career.
The Texan didn't need a warmup act.
Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas, by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf.
Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.
Spence's third defense in his hometown came 14 months after a high-speed crash near downtown Dallas.
“All training camp I felt good,” Spence said. “I told people I didn’t want a tune-up fight. I proved to everyone that I’m the best 147-pound fighter in the world.”
Spence flipped his Ferrari and was ejected but escaped without serious injuries while getting charged with drunken driving in October 2019. That was about a month after a thrilling split-decision victory over Shawn Porter in Los Angeles that added the WBC belt to his IBF strap.
The 30-year-old changed his lifestyle, moving out of downtown Dallas for a quiet life on a ranch in the suburbs and immersing himself in training once doctors told him it was OK to fight again.
NBA's Blazers hit by COVID-19
The Portland Trail Blazers have closed their facility for deep cleaning after three positive COVID-19 tests came back in a span of four days.
Sunday was to have been the first full day of training camp for the Blazers. They, along with all other NBA teams, began having players back in their facility for individual workouts last week. The team did not say if the positive tests involved players, staff or some combination of the two.
Portland is scheduled to open its preseason slate at home Friday against Sacramento, a game that -- for now -- is set to be televised nationally on ESPN.
Blazers President Neil Olshey, in a statement distributed by the team, said the decision to close the facility was made “out of an abundance of caution.” The team has also completed contact tracing, Olshey said.
The Blazers did not say how long their facility would be closed. There was no immediate announcement about the team’s plan for practice Monday, or if any talks had taken place about postponing or canceling Friday’s preseason opener.
“It’s something you’ve got to deal with,” Miami Heat guard and National Basketball Players Association vice president Andre Iguodala said Sunday when told of the Blazers’ situation -- the first facility shutdown in the league since teams began gathering last week. “Hope for the best but prepare for the worst and see what happens from there.”
The league told its teams on Saturday that clubs found to not be complying with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks.
NBA teams began coronavirus testing to prepare for camp around Nov. 24, and the league said 48 players -- almost 9% of all tested -- were positive for COVID-19 in the first week of that program.
Crew reach MLS Cup final
Artur scored in the 59th minute and the Columbus Crew advanced to the MLS Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday in the Eastern Conference final.
The third-seeded Crew will face the winner of Monday's Western Conference final between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!